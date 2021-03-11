Bluestreaks ready for tough N-K challenge

NASHWAUK — So far this season, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team has shown themselves as one of the top teams in Section 7A.
After that, teams like North Woods, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Cherry and Northland have made names for themselves, but there’s one other team that can be included in that mix — Chisholm.
The Bluestreaks own a win over the Grizzlies and Tigers, and close losses to the Eagles and Rangers.
Chisholm can put another notch in its belt today when they host the Spartans, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming knows his young team has its work cut out for them against the top team in the section.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Fleming said. “They’re playing well, so it’s going to be a good game. I think we’re even at the guard position, but it’s going to be a tough matchup with their forwards.”
Those forwards are Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth, but Gaige Waldvogel, Brent Keranen and Daniel Clusiau give the Spartans much more than an inside game.
“We’ll do the best we can, and we’ll see how things go,” Fleming said. “We’ll throw some different defenses at them, and see how they handle it. For us, the guard play is going to be the same.
“Our guards are quick, and their guards are quick. Scoring-wise, we’re not putting up many points, but if we can get into the open court, we’ll be OK.”
As for Nashwauk-Keewatin, Coach Kyle Giorgi knows that Chisholm won’t be a pushover.
“We’re taking them seriously,” Giorgi said. “They beat North Woods and they’ve beaten Ely. They’ve won a lot of games, so they’re full capable of beating anybody in the section.
“We have to be prepared.”
One player in particular, Jude Sundquist, will be handful, not only on the scoring end of things, but his overall game as well.
“They’re going to be a tough team, especially at their place,” Giorgi said. “They’re a younger team, but they play aggressively, and they have athletes. They like to get after it.
“As for Jude, the biggest thing is keeping him out of the lane. You have to take away his athleticism, and force him to shoot threes and outside jump shots instead of letting him get to the rim.”
But the Bluestreaks aren’t just a one-man show.
“They have other guys who can score,” Giorgi said. “Bryce (Warner) has had some big games, and those other guys can get eight to 10 points per game. A lot of their guys, Noah Sundquist and Sean Fleming, can score the ball. They don’t just rely on Jude.
“Their points come out of transition. They like to leak out, hit full-court passes and get layups out of it.”
Giorgi wants to see his team put a full 36 minutes together.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games later, and that can be a good thing,” Giorgi said. “We’ve had a nice half in each game, and subpar halves in each game. We need to play two good halves of basketball.”
This would be a feather in the cap of the Bluestreaks if they could pull out a victory.
“If they prepare themselves and step up to the challenge, we’ll be OK,” Fleming said. “Hopefully, playing on our home court will be an advantage. We have that in our back pocket. We usually play well at home.”
