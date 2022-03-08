CHISHOLM — After pulling out a tough two-point victory over Cherry Saturday, there’s no time for the Chisholm High School girls basketball team to rest on their laurels.
That’s because the Bluestreaks have to take on the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Mountain Iron-Buhl, in a Section 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today in Ralph Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
This will be Chisholm’s toughest game to date.
“They’re a good team,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “They run the floor well. They’re smart, but this is a game that we’ve been working toward all year. We’ve had discussions on how we need to move fast on the floor, and keep our energy up.
“We know a couple of their good shooters, and a couple of their good ball handlers. We have to key in on trying to keep them from driving to the rim.”
Having been pushed by the Tigers in the quarterfinals was a good wake-up call for the Bluestreaks.
“Cherry is a good team,” Pioske said. “We knew going in that it would be a tough game, and that we’d have to play at our best to beat them. It was a good win to have under our feet before we play Mountain Iron-Buhl.”
Chisholm was off of its game in that contest, so the Bluestreaks will have to execute a lot better against the Rangers.
“We had poor passes and the mental-breakdown-type-of-stuff we usually don’t do,” Pioske said. “That can happen when you play against teams with strong defenses. Our passes were softer than usual, and I’m not sure where that came from.
“It’s the little things we need to fix and do better against Mountain Iron-Buhl.”
That defensive pressure will be ramped up against the Rangers.
“We know they will come out and press us,” Pioske said. “We’re continuing to practice on how to break that press. We have to control the ball. We know they play a strong man-to-man defense.
“We have to make sure we control the ball, and when they over-play us, we have to use our back cuts. We have to play a smart game against them. We know how smart they are.”
Chisholm is used to playing a fast-paced game, but they will have to take it up a notch in this game.”
“We have to play aggressively,” Pioske said. “We can’t play slow. We can’t play down. We have to play up to Mountain Iron-Buhl’s level. That’s going to be a big push that we need.
“On defense, we’ll use our man-to-man, but it’s also knowing when to go into a zone. It’s being fast and not being lazy. When we’re lazy, that’s when we get beat. Other teams are going to score against us.”
The winner advances into the Section 7A finals, so this is quite the opportunity for the Bluestreaks.
“We need to approach this game with confidence,” Pioske said. “We have to believe in ourselves, and believe we can beat them. We have to play defense. We can’t let them feel comfortable.
“They can run the floor, so we have to keep running with them. If we stop, we’ll be in trouble. We have to run the whole time. All in all, we’re ready to play. We’ve been looking forward to playing them. The only way you get better is when you play against the best teams.”
