CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School girls basketball coach Pam Pioske wanted her team to get out to a fast start against North Woods, and the Bluestreaks did.
Chisholm jumped out to a 10-0 lead, then had a 19-1 lead at one point early in the first half.
That’s when the Bluestreaks’ offense sputtered as the Grizzlies made a run to make it 25-14 at the half.
Chisholm would explode for 46-second half points en route to a 71-31 Section 7A second-round victory over North Woods Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Pioske liked the way her team responded to open the game, but the flame they lit started to dim way too early.
“We started out strong by hitting our first shot,” Pioske said. Every time we went down on offense, our first shot was going in, so that was getting the team excited. It gave us some momentum.
“After a few minutes, all of a sudden, we weren’t hitting that first shot, and we weren’t getting in for that rebound either. We got into a little bit of a slump that we had to dig ourselves out of.”
North Woods helped the Bluestreaks out by not scoring until the 14:21 mark with two free throws. North Woods didn’t get it’s first basket until 6:07 remained in the first half.
“The basketball certainly wasn’t falling for us the entire game,” North Woods coach Liz Cheney said. “Maybe in the second half it’ll start falling. We just couldn’t put it in. Chisholm has a great group of girls.
“They just had to put the ball up and it fell in. We got off to a slow start. Once that happens, it gets hard to climb back in. A couple of times we came in with 10 or 12 points and there’s hope. It didn’t fall our way.”
In the second half, Chisholm put its foot on the pedal and never let up.
“That was much better,” Pioske said. “We switched our defense to a zone because North Woods wasn’t hitting their outside shots. I’m not a fan of the zone because it slows us down, overall, even on our offense.
“It made a difference. We adjusted some things in our press. We’re not looking to trap with our press. We want to control their offense, which is what they did. They did a good job with that.”
Tresa Baumgard had a hand in that, scoring 18 points, after having 12 in the first half.
“I had a talk with Tresa at the half on where she’s positioned on the court,” Pioske said. “There were way too many times when she was out of position. She listened, then she started scoring because she was in position.”
Baumgard finished with 28 points. Jordan Temple and Lola Huhta each had 12.
Helen Koch had nine to pace North Woods. Kia Deegan finished with eight, an Hannah Kinsey had six.
NW 14 17 — 31
CHS 25 46 — 71
North Woods: Helen Koch 9, Madi Dantes 4, Hannah Kinsey 6, Riana LaRoque 2, Hannah Cheney 2, Talise Goodsky 2, Kia Deegan 8.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 6, Lola Huhta 12, Sofie Anderson 6, Hannah Kne 2, Jordan Temple 12, Amanda Bjortomt 5, Tresa Baumgard 28.
Total Fouls: North Woods 9; Chisholm 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 4-9; Chisholm 6-6; 3-pointers: Koch, Temple 2, Bjortmomt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.