CHISHOLM — As the Chisholm High School girls basketball team gets set to take on Littlefork-Big Falls, there’s one goal in mind — slow down Destiny Piekarski.
The Viking senior leads Littlefork-Big Falls in scoring, and she’s a threat for anywhere on the floor.
The No. 4 seeded Bluestreaks will have their hands full with Piekarski when they take on the No. 13 seeded Vikings when they open Section 7A play today, beginning at 6 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm has already had one go-around with Piekarski on Feb. 3. The Bluestreaks held her to four points, a 94-19 win.
“That was our goal, what our defense was all about,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “We wanted to keep her from scoring, so we’ll probably be doing the same thing today. We’re keying on her.
“We’re going to be doing the same things, putting our best defensive player on her. We’ll do our best to not let her have the ball, and if she does get the ball, we won’t allow her to shoot. She’s good at shooting under pressure. If we can shut down Destiny, we shouldn’t have a problem today.”
When Chisholm has the ball, Pioske wants them to do the same things they’ve been doing all season.
“They do well working with each other,” Pioske said. “They like to move the ball around and give up the good shot for the great shot. We don’t have girls on the team that look for the shot.
“They look for their teammates.”
With that said, Pioske will be looking at her seniors, Jordan Temple and Katie Pearson, to step up a little bit more in the playoffs.
“It’s about all six of them,” Pioske said. “They’re all key players with their strengths and weaknesses, but we will rely on our seniors. Jordan and Katie, they’re going to be pushing themselves the most.
“We’ll look to them more because of how bad they want it.”
The other key player will be Tresa Baumgard. She dominated the Vikings in that first meeting between the two teams.
“She’ll be a big factor with her height,” Pioske said. “With Littlefork-Big Falls, they only have one girls close to her height, but they don’t play her on the post. That’s to our advantage.
“They could put Destiny in post and surprise us. We’ll wait and see.”
Even though the Bluestreaks beat Littlefork-Big Falls that first time, Pioske doesn’t want her team to take the Vikings lightly.
“We have to make sure we go out there with confidence and play hard,” Pioske said. “We can’t underestimate Littlefork-Big Falls. When you do that, look toward the next game too soon, it can backfire on you.
“There is such a thing as being over-confident, then you don’t focus on the game at hand. You’re not working on what you need to do to win in the first round.”
