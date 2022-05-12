CHISHOLM — The Chisholm girl’s softball team got off to a quick start on Wednesday against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Bluestreaks then had to shake off some errors in the field and tossed out a pair of Rangers runners on their way to a 15-13 win.
“They were scrappy out there,” Chisholm head coach Don Quirk said. “They did what they had to do and it paid off.”
The Bluestreaks grabbed a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jolene Quirk, Katie Pearson, and Abby Duchene each ripped singles and came across to score when Olivia Hutchings hit a single that scored two runs.
Chisholm made it a 6-1 game scoring three times in the second inning. Lola Huta hit a single, stole second, and came across the plate when Amya Fontaine ripped a single.
Katie Pearson and Abby Duchene scored after Hutchings hit another RBI single.
The Rangers were not going to give up. They scored six times on just two hits in the top of the third inning with the big hit coming off the bat of Maleah Milton.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl lead did not last long. In the bottom of the third, big hits from Kylie Maki and Quirk led to a three run inning that gave Chisholm a 9-7 lead.
The Rangers could not get anything going in the top of the fourth inning.
Chisholm added to their lead in the home half of the fourth when Jaicee Koehler hit a double and came across to score when Tori Castagneri hit a single. Castagneri scored when Molly Sundquist reached on an error.
The Bluestreaks led 11-7 after four innings.
Mountain Iron-Buhl could not press anything across the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Chisholm scored twice in the bottom of the frame taking advantage of an infield error that allowed Duchane and Hutchings to score to make it a 13-7 Chisholm lead.
The Rangers bats started to heat up in the top of the sixth inning. Izzy Ollila started the inning with a single. Jersey Yernatich was then hit by a pitch.
Ello Otto then layed down a perfect bunt single to load the bases with nobody out. A Sam Hoff double would then clear the bases to make it a 13-10 contest.
But the Rangers were not done. Otto knocked in Hoff by hitting a single followed by Izzy Mattson knocking in Otto and Alix Swanson knocking in Mattson to tie the game at 13-13.
“I’m proud of them,” Rangers coach Jesse White said. “They kept working out there and never gave up.”
The Bluestreaks closed out the scoring in the home half of the sixth when Quirk reached on a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and went to third on a Pearson single.
Both scored on a Duchene single to make it a 15-13 Bluestreaks lead.
The Rangers could not get anything going in the seventh and the Bluestreaks came away with the victory.
“We battled out there today,” Bluestreaks coach Don Quirk said. “They came back to tie the game and we battled to score a pair of runs to get the win. We can learn a lot of things from this game.”
White also knows his squad will learn from this contest.
“I was very proud of the way that Kylie Renzaglia battled on the mound, pitching. She is only a freshman,” White said. “We will just have to keep working and get ready for the playoffs.”
The Rangers will play in the Barnum Tournament on Saturday.
BASEBALL
MI-B 6,
Northeast Range 0,
At Soudan, Rylen Niska earned a complete game, shutout win for the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team, striking out 13 as the Rangers downed Northeast Range 6-0.
Niksa finished with two walks and three hits, baffling the Nighthawks offense all game long.
Jackson Levens took the loss for Northeast Range, allowing one earned run over four innings. He gave up five hits and a walk. Elliot Levens pitched three innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
At the plate, Damian Tapio led the Rangers going 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Niska finished with a pair of hits. Brant Tiedeman finished with a hit, two runs scored and an RBI.
Mikko Maki led the Nighthawks with a pair of hits.
Two first inning errors from the Nighthawks defense let the Rangers come home early, plating three unearned runs to take the lead. MI-B added one run each in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will host International Falls today. Northeast Range will host North Woods on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.