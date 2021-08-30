CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team has been beating each other up in practice for the last three weeks, so it’s time for a change.
That change begins today when the Bluestreaks open the 2021 season with a 7 p.m. contest against Eveleth-Gilbert on the Golden Bears’ home court.
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske knows they’re ready to battle it out against an unknown opponent.
“Yeah, they’ve been talking about it for the last week,” Pioske said. “They’re ready to play a game. They’re excited. They’ve been doing well in practice, working hard. It’s going to be good.”
At least the Bluestreaks have worked out some of the kinks during their workouts.
“They’re doing better with their offense,” Pioske said. “They’re running their plays. We have a couple of new girls this year, and they keep getting better every day at practice.”
As far as Eveleth-Gilbert goes, Pioske said the Golden Bears are probably a little older than her team.
“What I do know is they’re heavy with seniors,” Pioske said. “They do have some experience, probably more than we do this year, but I still believe we can get out of it with a win.
“That first win is a key to the season. It makes a difference as to how you’re season is going to go. We definitely need that first win.”
The Bluestreaks only have one senior, Jordan Temple.
She will be responsible for keeping the team on an even keel.
“There could be a lot of nerves because we’re younger,” Pioske said. “We might be more nervous than hyped up, but we’re going to need her leadership. She’s done a great job in practice, knowing where the girls need to be on the court.
“I’m expecting that leadership to come in today’s game as well.”
If Chisholm is going to get a victory, there’s one key to that outcome.
“We need to have some good passing to set up our offense,” Pioske said. “If we can get that going, we should be fine. Without that passing… We could be in trouble if we don’t pass well.”
The only way to find out how much her team has improved is playing real games.
“It’s about time for a game here,” Pioske said. “We want to play. We’re ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.