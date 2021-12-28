CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School boys basketball team is sharing the ball, the Bluestreaks can fire on all cylinders.
That’s exactly what happened Monday at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament as Jude Sundquist scored 30 points and Noah Sundquist 24 in a 101-44 victory over Carlton on Bob McDonald Court.
Nathan Showalter scored 14 and July Abernathy 12 to join the Sundquist brothers in double figures.
Coming into the tournament, Fleming said his team had been playing well.
“The guys on offense have been unselfish,” Fleming said. “They’ve been moving the ball. That’s nice to see. Defensively, they’re on the page. They’re starting to talk a little more.
“That takes a little bit of effort on my part, which is nice. I’ve been trying to tell them for two years that if they talk on defense, things will happen. They are doing well.”
The most important part of that is the unselfishness on offense.
“Being unselfish is important,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “If they can see a guy up the floor, they are actually advancing the ball. It’s making the little cuts to the basket, too, and seeing each other,
“They’ve been doing that for the last couple of years. Now, it’s starting to gel a little bit better.”
Chisholm jumped on the Bulldogs early and often, running out to a 30-point halftime lead, 52-22.
The Bluestreaks’ defense and press had a lot to do with that.
“Our defense is looking good,” Fleming said. “The guys in the passing lanes had their hands active. Anytime we can get a deflection, we have guys filling the lanes. Sometimes, we get an easy basket.
“We’re trying to push it a little bit. I’m happy with our defense.”
Being up by 30, Fleming had to make sure his team stayed focused at the half.
The Chisholm coach did his job as the Bluestreaks opened the second half with a 22-5 run to extend the lead to over 50.
“They just had to come out and play,” Fleming said. “I told them that even though we have a big lead it doesn’t matter because we still have to get better for the better teams. Right after the Christmas break, we have Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“We have to prepare for them.”
Wrenshall was led by Luke Korpela with 18 points. Jack Korpela had 10.
CAHS 22 22 — 44
CHS 52 49 — 101
Carlton: Jack Korpela 10, Gavin LaBraussuer 3, Luke Korpela 18, Zandar Rubesh 6, Noah Olsen 7.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 24, Ethan Lauzen 4, Jude Sundquist 30, July Abernathy 12, Shane Zancouske 6, Sean Fleming 3, Nathan Showalter 14, Charles Thompson 4, Philip Barnard 4.
Total Fouls: Carlton 8; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Carlton 5-8; Chisholm 7-11; 3-pointers: Jack Korpela 2, Luke Korpela, Rubesh, Olsen, Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist 4, Abernathy, Fleming, Showalter.
