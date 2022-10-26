CHISHOLM — If there’s one word to describe Dominic Olson it’s resiliency.
The Chisholm senior had to shake off a number of injuries Tuesday, but he was still able to help lead the Bluestreaks to a 22-6 victory over North Woods in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at Joel Maturi Field.
Chisholm will now take on Deer River in a 7A semifinal contest Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Olson faced some adversity early, throwing an interception in the end zone on Chisholm’s first drive of the game.
He bounced back in the second quarter.
Before that point, however, the Bluestreaks’ offense was stagnant.
“We started slow,” Milani said. “I wasn’t happy with the way we started the game, but we were happy with the way they responded.”
Olson's first response came in the form of a 41-yard connection to Lawrence Oberg, which got Chisholm out a hole in its own end.
“We were there, but it was a good ball,” North Woods coach Joel Anderson said. “Their quarterback puts a nice spin on the ball. We were there in coverage, but we needed a little tighter coverage, turning our heads a little bit better.
“I don’t think that’s where the ball was actually planning on ending up. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn’t.”
That play led to a 34-yard scoring connection to July Abernathy to give the Bluestreaks an 8-0 lead.
That’s where Olson showed his mettle.
He stayed composed in the pocket against a solid Grizzlies’ pash rush. He got hit just as let the ball go, and it found its way into Abernathy’s hands for the touchdown.
“Physically, Dom had a tough night,” Milani said. “He was in and out of the game. He was having knee issues, but he should be OK. He’s a tough kid. He bounced up and went back in.
“The biggest thing with Dom. He has a lot of heart, and he’s tough as nails.”
Chisholm took that eight-point lead into halftime, but North Woods would strike first in the third quarter, taking the opening kickoff straight down the field to make it 8-6.
Olin Nelson scored on a 2-yard run.
Every running play went between the tackles.
“We saw some stuff there, where we were missing our initial hole,” Anderson said. “We were trying to make too many cuts, dancing too much out of the backfield. We came out and blocked it well in that first drive of the second half.
“We were able to punch one in. We would get some things rolling throughout the second half, then we would be our own worst enemy at times, miss a block here, miss a block there, and put ourselves in a hole. It’s tough to recover from that.”
Anderson thought that was the spark his team needed to make it a game.
“I was planning on that,” Anderson said. “We get a big turnover, getting the ball going back in our direction. We had to be able to sustain things a little bit longer. We weren’t able to do that tonight.”
The Bluestreaks had a say in that as their defense didn’t allow North Woods to get anything going.
“We got on them at halftime, switched some things up and went a different route defensively, as far as our front line, but they marched right down the field and scored on us,” Milani said. “That was a test for us mentally as to how we would respond.
“They stepped up. We had some sustained drives, but we didn’t score on every drive. Our defense responded every time, getting stops, turnovers. That was big for us.”
That’s when Warner took over.
He would spell Olson every now and then, and he picked up some big first downs on the ground.
He scored Chisholm’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run.
“We had no game plan for Blake going in,” Milani said. “He made some plays in the second half that put a jolt into us. He gave us the spark to continue to play well and come out with the win.
“That was all on the fly. He came in and made plays when he had to make plays. He ran the ball hard, aggressively. He was a big part of our win.”
North Woods finishes the season at 2-7.
“We played fairly well, playing our game plan well,” Anderson said. “We made things difficult for them all night long. We had some turnovers. We were driving and shot ourselves in the foot, here and there.
“We had to capitalize and keep moving the ball on offense. We couldn’t go 10 yards back after a big play. We did that too often tonight.”
NW 0 0 6 0 — 6
CHS 0 8 14 — 22
First Quarter:
No scoring
Second Quarter:
C — July Abernathy 34 pass from Dominic Olson (Olson pass to Eli Pessenda)
Third Quarter:
NW — Olin Nelson 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Shane Zancauske 4 run (Olson pass to Zancauske)
C — Blake Warner 3 run (pass failed)
Esko 55,
Hibbing 0
ESKO — The Eskomos took a 42-0 lead into halftime and cruised the Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest over the Bluejackets Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
Pequot Lakes 56,
G/N-K 14
PEQUOT LAKES — The Eagles ended the Titans’ season with the Section 7AAA victory at home Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
Hinckley-Finlayson 27,
Mesabi East 15
HINCKLEY — The Mesabi East football team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday in a 27-15 Section 7AA quarterfinal loss to Hinckley Finlayson.
Cooper Levander hauled in two touchdowns — one on the ground and one in the air — to lead the Giants, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars dominated the second quarter of the game to create some distance between the two teams.
Levander got the Giants first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 64-yard scoring run that made it 7-7 after Dakota Kruse hit the extra point.
It was all Hinckley-Finlayson in the second quarter as they capped off two scoring drives with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs to make it a 21-7 game at the break.
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter, but the Jaguars created some more distance in the fourth when Mac Storlie ran in a touchdown from seven yards out.
Mesabi East did manage one final score with Levander catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Landon Luke, but that’s all they could muster.
Levander led the team statistically with 95 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Luke was 11-19 through the air for 116 yards and a score.
Griffin Stiel led Hinckley-Finlayson with 125 yards on 19 carries. Levi Degerstrom carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Storlie had 90 yards and a score on 23 carries.
Mesabi East finishes the season with a record of 2-7.
ME 7 0 0 8 — 15
HF 7 14 0 6 — 27
First Quarter
HF: Trey Visser 1 run (Jeremiah Krone kick)
ME: Cooper Levander 64 run (Dakota Kruse kick)
Second Quarter
HF: Levi Degerstrom 1 run (Krone kick)
HF: Visser 1 run (Krone kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
HF: Mac Storlie 7 run (pass fails)
ME: Levander 11 pass from Landon Luke (Carter Steele pass from Luke)
Aitkin 14,
Rock Ridge 0
AITKIN — The Rock Ridge football team held third-seeded Aitkin to just two scores, but the Wolverines couldn’t get on the board themselves as the Gobblers eliminated the sixth-seeded Wolverines, 14-0.
The Gobblers stopped two Rock Ridge first-quarter drives with interceptions and then capitalized on the second when Braedyn Smith hit Alex Palm for the 42-yard touchdown score. The two-point conversion was no good as the Gobblers took a 6-0 lead into the second.
The Gobblers scored the second and last touchdown of the game on a drive that went 68 yards. It was capped off by a three-yard scoring run from Jacob Williams. Carter Pietz hauled in the two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 game.
The Wolverines had another prime opportunity to score in the third, but the Gobblers picked up their third interception of the game to kill the drive and any hopes Rock Ridge had of mounting a comeback as they fell by the 14-0 score.
Rock Ridge finishes the season with a 1-8 record.
RR 0 0 0 0 — 0
AHS 6 8 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
A: Alex Palm 42 pass from Braedyn Smith (run fails)
Second Quarter
A: Jacob Williams 3 run (Carter Pietz run)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Braham 43,
Ely 0
BRAHAM — The Ely football team was eliminated Tuesday in their Section 7A playoff opener, falling to Braham 43-0.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
The Timberwolves finish their season with a record of 1-7.
