CHISHOLM — At the beginning of the 2022 high school baseball season, all Chisholm High School baseball coach Tim Provinzino wanted to do was make the Final Four in the Section 7A playoffs.
That’s exactly where the Bluestreak mentor is as Chisholm gets set to take on Ely in a 4:30 p.m. elimination-bracket contest today at the Mesabi East Baseball Field.
Both teams have one loss in the tournament, so the winner moves on while the loser goes home.
So what’s the separator between the two teams?
“I don’t know if anyone has an edge,” Provinzino said. “I know we beat them during the season, but that doesn’t count right now. We’re even teams, so it should be a tight game.
“Fundamentally, Ely is always good with that. They make the basic plays, and do all of the little things right.”
If the Bluestreaks have one edge, it would be on the mound where both Jude Sundquist and Noah Sundquist could get the starting nod.
“I’m not sure who’s starting yet,” Provinzino said. “I’m still trying to figure that out. Maybe it’s a roll of the dice. We want to get back into the section championship game, so it's a risk-or-reward kind of thing.
“They have both done well for me, so one of them will be on the mound.”
If either Sundquist might be able to shut the Timberwolves down, it’s going to come down to Chisholm’s offense, which has been running hot-and-cold this season.
“That’s where we’ve been this season,” Provinzino said. “We have scored runs, but it’s not like we’re knocking the cover off of the ball. We have to put balls in play, and make them play defense.
“I just hope some of these kids snap out of it. Some of the kids have been good, but we have to get more support from the rest of the lineup. They have to pick up the slack.”
Provinzino knows Ely will be ready for the challenge.
“They will probably make sure we play defense,” Provinzino said. “If they get on base, they will steal or bunt, so we have to play defense. Whoever they pitch, we’ll have to scratch some runs across, but we have to have guys on base to score.”
The Bluestreaks only have two seniors — Jude Sundquist and Ben Wegener. Even though Chisholm is young, Provinzino doesn’t think this atmosphere will be too big for his team.
“I don’t think it will,” he said. “Our win last Thursday gave them some confidence. The bottom line is we’re playing with house money right now. We’re going to go out there and play.
“We’re in the Final Four. We have a chance. They know as well as I do that we have the pitching to get us to the championship game. We’re close. I’ll let them know that this doesn’t happen every day, getting to the Final Four.”
