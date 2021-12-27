CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School girls basketball team is successful with their press, the offense fires on all cylinders.
That was the case last Thursday against Hibbing, and it happened again against Duluth Denfeld.
The Bluestreaks smothered the Hunters in the backcourt, which led to numerous turnovers and easy baskets en route to a 81-27 victory over Denfeld Monday at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske liked the way her team started the game, taking a 26-11 lead about halfway through the half.
“We did a good job, Pioske said. “We did well with the press. We got a few steals off it, so they were anticipating passes. This was the second time we’ve played Denfeld this year, and they have a couple of girls who can shoot the ball.
“They were off today, but overall, we did a good job with our defense and movement on the court.”
That press fueled Chisholm’s offense as it took a 45-11 lead into halftime.
“It creates a lot of energy for the girls,” Pioske said. “They get more excited when they start getting those steals or deflections, causing turnovers. That energy goes right into the offense.
“It creates more shots that are actually made. We’re still missing too many under-the-basket shots. We miss too many inside shots. The drive was open quite a bit for us to do that, but we weren’t able to finish at the rim. That’s something we’re working on all season.”
The Bluestreaks were able to spread the ball around by driving to the basket, then dishing the ball off to a teammate for an open look.
“We did that well, especially with (Olivia) Hutchings,” Pioske said. “She’s been doing a great job for us on the inside. She’s consistent on her inside shots.”
Hutchings finished with 12 points for Chisholm.
“Over the last four games, she has come alive for us,” Pioske said. “She has been one of our key players. She’s been doing a great job.”
Chisholm kept up the pace in the half and put the game into running time.
“We didn’t want to press anymore,” Pioske said. “We went man-to-man, and I thought their energy was upbeat, just like the first half. They were just as aggressive and fast.
“The one thing with them this year is they are fast on the floor.
“They play the whole game at the same speed. They don’t slow down.”
Aside from Hutchings, Hannah Kne had 18 points, Tresa Baumgard finished with 16 and Lola Huhta had 12.
Kyra Robinson had 10 points to place Denfeld.
DD 11 16 — 27
CHS 45 46 — 81
Duluth Denfeld: Faith Grammer 4, Kyra Robinson 10, Alyssa Grammer 4, Selah Reinertson 5, Thais Vicens DeLaFlor 1.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 6, Lola Huhta 12 Destiny Schmitz 3, Hannah Kne 18, Jordan Temple 9, Erica Carter 4, Olivia Hutchings 12, Jade Wolfram 1, Tresa Baumgard 16.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 18; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 5-14; Chisholm 15-23; 3-pointers: Schmitz, Kne.
