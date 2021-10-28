CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team let it be known early that they weren’t going down without a fight.
The Bluestreaks came out and dominated set one of their Section 7A match with Cherry, and that carried over into sets two and three.
In the end, Chisholm eliminated the Tigers 3-0, 25-10, 25-22, 25-18 Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm only had one hiccup in set No. 2, but other than that, the Bluestreaks controlled the match.
“Overall, we did a good job,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “In game two, we came out a little bit slower. We weren’t moving our feet on defense, and we weren’t running our plays on offense. In game one, we were running our plays, so we were utilizing the floor better.
“That’s one of the biggest reasons why we did so well. In game two, when Cherry got the lead, our girls got nervous, a little concerned, and they lost their confidence in running the plays. Everything was more single stuff. We weren’t working together as a team.”
Cherry never got itself righted in set one, falling behind 16-3 before making a modest run last in the contest.
“The girls, from the beginning, were struggling,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “They had an off night, which is unfortunate because they’ve been playing well, playing with a lot of confidence. Tonight, they didn’t show up.”
It looked like the Tigers were going to make up for that slow start in the second set, leading 13-9 at one point.
“Our passes improved in set two, and that picks up our morale a little bit,” Adkisson said. “We couldn’t get it. No. 20 was hitting like crazy. All of our hits were going right off of our hands, and we weren’t digging them up.”
The Bluestreaks tied it 15-15, then took a 22-21 lead before finishing it out.
“After the timeout, we talked for a little bit,” Pioske said. “We told them they needed to be moving on the floor more. We were way too slow. They were playing down a level, and we can’t do that.
“It took awhile. They got that momentum and energy back to come out with the win.”
Chisholm carried that momentum into set three and never trailed at any point of the game.
“Coming back from being behind in game two, that got them excited,” Pioske said. “It lifted up their spirits, so they were ready to go in game three. They went back to running their plays again.
“Knowing we run that first-tempo offense, it’s more difficult for the other team’s blockers to get there. We started doing that again. That allows us to get more kills.”
The Bluestreaks had too many weapons for Cherry to counter.
“It’s hard,” Adkisson said. “When a hitter can hit spots it’s hard. When it goes off the block it’s hard to adjust and read. It’s a lot more difficult than it looks. Our blockers had to be on their toes. A lot of the time we weren’t getting there. They would get the kill because we couldn’t get the block up.
Cherry was led by Oryann Trucano with 10 kills. Abby Rinerson had five. Lauren Staples had 17 assists and 21 digs. Claire Cushman had 12 digs and Faith Zganjar had 11.
Lola Huhta had 13 kills for Chisholm, followed by 11 for Olivia Hutchings. Abby Duchene had three blocks and Hutchings had two.
N-K 3,
North Woods 1
At Cook, the North Woods volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday with the No. 5 Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans downing the No. 4 Grizzlies in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-23,25-23).
Addy Hartway led the way in kills for North Woods with nine. She added seven blocks, seven digs and two ace serves to her statline. Hannah Kinsey finished with seven kills, two blocks and six digs.
Morgan Burnett finished with 20 set assists, six kills, three blocks, four aces and 19 digs. Talise Goodsky added eight set assists and seven digs. Tori Olson finished with four aces, three kills and 12 digs while Abbi Shuster had four kills and two blocks.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin advances and will travel to No. 1 Ely tonight for a 7 p.m. quarterfinal matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.