CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School softball team is starting the Section 7A playoffs having only practiced outdoors just once this season.
That day was Monday as the No. 8 seeded Bluestreak get set to take on No. 9 seeded South Ridge in a Section 7A first-round contest today, beginning at 4 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Chisholm finished the 2022 season with a 9-6 record, including a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on May 20.
Not bad considering the Bluestreaks have only been outside on a real field once.
“There were two other times where we were in a parking lot or an inbetween field,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “Having lost five seniors last year, I’m proud that girls have a 9-6 record.
“They kept getting better as the season went on. I had a feeling that we had some athletic girls that were fast learners. I thought that would translate into more victories than typical.”
The only practices Chisholm got were during actual play.
“We used our games as practice,” Quirk said. “There was no other way around it. They had to learn during games. They had to pay attention to what they did and get instruction.
“They learned from their experiences and mistakes.
The one area of concern was in the pitcher’s circle, but Jolene Quirk and Abby Duchene progressed nicely during the short season.
“We had two new pitchers,” Quirk said. “They got better as the season went on. With not much time to practice, they learned from getting reps and getting thrown into game situations.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks averaged 10 runs per game in their wins.
“We’ve been a relatively decent hitting team all season long, up and down the whole lineup,” Quirk said. “We’ve gotten contributions from everybody, on occasion, of course.”
Defensively, that part of Chisholm’s game is starting to come around.
“We’re solid defensively, too, once we found our niche with positions,” Quirk said. “It takes all of it to start playing decent ball.”
South Ridge finished with a record of 5-8, and the Panthers are currently on a three-game losing streak.
“We played our best game of the season against them,” Quirk said. “They’re a good team. They’re well coached, and they have a couple pitchers. I’m sure we’ll see their No. 1 today. They will bunt the ball, but they do a little bit of everything.
“We’ll have to be on our toes. Hopefully, we’re up to the challenge. It won’t be easy, and girls know that. We only have one day to tweak a few things today. I expect it’s going to be a good game. It should be a close game unless one team has issues.”
