Bluestreaks have small team, LaLonde motivating his harriers

CHISHOLM — Having a small squad is nothing new for Chisholm High School boys and girls cross country coach Don LaLonde.
The Bluestreak mentor has dealt with that for most of his coaching career.
LaLonde will be dealing with that during the 2021 season, with only 13 runners, and two girls on the team.
“When I started doing this 15 years ago, I only had two kids,” LaLonde said. “I have had consistently 15 to 18 to 20 kids a year. This is not a situation I’m unfamiliar with. It is a challenge to keep them motivated and having fun.
“You miss the older kids’ leadership.”
LaLonde knows what he has to do to keep this team motivated to run.
“We make sure we have fun,” LaLonde said. “If we can have fun, they don’t mind the practices. I’ve got to integrate games into it. We do bike rides. It’s fun. It keeps them enjoying it.
“They’re a good bunch of kids as far as academics go. That makes a big difference, too.”
On the boys side, LaLonde has juniors Charlie Thompson, Sean Connor and Warren Novak.
“Charlie and Sean should start to be in a situation where they’re in the top 15-percent of a running group,” LaLonde said. “They’ve been running since the sixth-grade. They’re both athletes.
“They both went to sections in track last year. I’m expecting them to continue with that kind of stuff.”
They are joined by sophomores Ben Thompson and Hayden Roche, along with freshmen Noah Verant and Pace Yukich. Eighth-graders Isaac Fleming and Daniel Perpich will contribute as well.
“I will have five guys that can run varsity, so we’ll have a team,” LaLonde said. “It’s about building. If I keep all of these guys, there’s some that are good runners.”
On the girls side, Destiny Schmitz is in the seventh-grade, but she could be Chisholm’s next up-and-coming runner.
“Destiny, last year, she couldn’t run because she was in the sixth-grade, but she was running varsity times,” LaLonde said. “She ran a 2:34 800 in track. That’s a good time, especially for a sixth-grader.
“She comes from a running background. She likes it. She’s a natural.”
With limited numbers, LaLonde sets realistic goals for the season.
“They’re all individual goals,” LaLonde said. “Sean wants to run a sub-18. Charlie wants to get down to the 19s. We talk about that during our first few days, what do they want to do this year? How fast do you think you can go?
“If Sean runs in the sub-18s, he’s starting to play with some good times. Destiny, I don’t know what she’ll run, but in the seventh- and eighth-grades, those are usually their fastest times.”
