CHISHOLM — Due to health concerns, the Chisholm High School volleyball team needed to fill some holes against Northland High School.
So assistant coach Jennie Varda had to use some younger players to fill those shoes.
What happened is that Chisholm found some team depth as the Bluestreaks rolled over the Eagles 3-0, 25-13, 25-6, 25-3 Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm didn’t miss a beat with some non-starters in the lineup.
“We had to move some girls around to fill some of the holes that we recently got,” Varda said. “It was nice that the girls stepped up and filled those gaps for our team nicely. We have some girls concerned about the virus, and they need to take care of their health first.
“That’s what they’re doing.”
Varda said she wasn’t sure how that was going to work out, but Chisholm put her concerns to rest with that 12-point, game-one victory.
“We didn’t have much practice to move them around,” Varda said. “They stepped up today, and they showed that it worked. That was good.”
In set two, the Bluestreaks took advantage of numerous Northland unforced errors to run away with the set and take a 2-0 lead, but Varda said her team made a lot of errors as well.
“We had a few missed serves again,” Varda said. “We’ve struggled with that all season with a lack of focus, but we were able to still win because we stepped it up. They struggled with their serve receive, and we were successful with getting most of our serves in.”
Set three was over from the start.
Chisholm took a 5-1 lead, then extended that to 10-2. From there, Jordan Temple stepped to the service line and reeled off 12-straight points, including five aces, to make it 22-3.
The Eagles called timeout, but that didn’t matter. Temple served up the next three points to end the set and the match.
The Bluestreaks didn’t struggle with their serving in that set.
“Serving is crucial,” Varda said. “Without a good serve, we’ll always be on the defensive. It’s nice to be able to get that first attack. That’s what a serve is, a first attack.”
All of those phases of the game working together added up to another Chisholm win.
“Overall, it was all good,” Varda said. “All of the girls were positive with their net scores for the day. They did well.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Abby Duchene with seven kills; Lola Huhta 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Jordan Temple three kills, 25 assists and six aces; Gabby Walters nine digs and one ace; and Olivia Hutchings three kills and three aces.
Football
Cherry 52
South Ridge 0
ALBORN — The Tigers came back to action and ran all over the Panthers en route to the 51-point victory Thursday.
Noah Asuma had touchdown runs of 88 and five yards. Isaac Asuma had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown, and he scored on a 7-yard run.
Cole Harrington and Beau Barry each added scoring runs of one yard, and Kaleb Rinerson had a 2-yard scoring run.
CHS 6 16 22 8 — 52
SR 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 88 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 75 punt return (Zach Carpenter run)
C — Cole Harrington 1 run (Noah Asuma run)
Third Quarter:
C — Beau Barry 1 run (Noah Asuma run)
C — Kaleb Rinerson 2 run (run failed)
C — Isaac Asuma 7 run (Noah Asuma run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 5 run (Wes Helms run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.