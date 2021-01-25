CHISHOLM — It was a rough night for the Chisholm High School girls basketball team, but Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske will take the result.
Chisholm missed 17 free throws, turned the ball over a number of times and missed a lot of shots from the floor, but the Bluestreaks still came away with a 40-38 victory over Greenway in an Iron Range Conference match up on Bob McDonald Court Monday.
It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.
“It was a rough night for us,” Pioske said. “We missed a lot of shots we usually don’t miss. We missed a lot of free throws. Right there, that’s a big difference in the game. They missed a lot of their shots, too, so they’re probably thinking the same thing I’m thinking — way too many missed shots.”
Greenway coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright can say the same thing.
The Raiders missed just as many free throws as Chisholm, and they didn’t shoot well from floor. Even after that, Greenway was only down by six at the half, 21-15.
“I was just happy to be there,” Schafhauser-Wright said. “If we make some layups and free throws, it’s a different ball game. We couldn’t buy a layup or a free throw. We missed 16 free throws, and we lost by two.”
The one thing that threw Chisholm off of its game was Greenway’s tenacious man-to-man defense.
“Greenway did a good job with its man-to-man defense,” Pioske said. “Their man-to-man was quick. They were well trained with their man-to-man. I have to give them a lot of credit there.”
Schafhauser-Wright said that was the one part of the Raiders’ game that stood out.
“We did alright shutting a couple of their girls down,” Schafhauser-Wright said. “We missed a couple on the help-side, but for the most part, we played our defense.”
Both teams picked up their play in the second half, but there was still a number of missed shots by both teams.
Even so, Greenway found itself down by six with 2:11 to play, then it was a four-point game, 39-35 with 20 seconds to play.
Anderson hit a free throw to give the Bluesteraks a five-point lead with 18 seconds to play.
Jadin Saville would hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a two-point game.
“The effort was much better,” Schafhauser-Wright said about the second half. “We came together a little bit. They had the game plan in mind, and they started executing it a little better, but we didn’t show up to play.
“We have some growing to do in terms of who is going to show up and lead on the floor. I have some veteran leadership, but we didn’t come with energy. We didn’t show up to play. We didn’t get it done.”
Chisholm was led by Temple with 14 points. Hannah Kne had 10.
Saville had 19 to pace Greenway.
GHS 15 23 — 38
CHS 21 19 — 40
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 5, Bailie Jo Norris 7, Klara Fink 2, Nadia Rajala 3, Chloe Hansen 2, Jadin Saville 19.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 4, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 10, Jordan Temple 14, Tresa Baumgard 3.
Total Fouls: Greenway 19; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: Nicholle Ramirez, Kne, Baumgard; Free Throws: Greenway 9-24; Chisholm 7-24; 3-pointers: Norris, Saville 2, Anderson 2, Kne, Temple 2.
Cherry 77
International Falls 49
CHERRY — The Tigers had three players in double figures en route to the victory over the Broncos Monday at home.
Lauren Staples led the way with 23 points, followed by Jessa Schroetter with 17. Elle Ridge had 10.
Chloe Sullivan led International Falls with 15 points, Olivia Thostenson had 11.
IF 23 26 — 49
CHS 44 33 — 77
International Falls: Lola Valenzuela 3, Gracie Swenson 9, Izzy Valenzuela 3, Maddie Lowe 6, Maddie Pierce 2, Chloe Sullivan 15, Olivia Thostenson 11.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 3, Jessa Schroetter 17, Lauren Staples 23, Courtney Sajdak 9, Danielle Clement 5, Kaylyn Cappo 2, Elle Ridge 10, Jillian Sajdak 8.
Total Fouls: International Falls 9; Cherry 8 ; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 3-12; Cherry 7-15; 3-pointers: Lola Valenzuela, Izzy Valenzuela, Sullivan 2; Kowarsch, Staples 3; Courtney Sajdak, Clement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.