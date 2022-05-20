CHISHOLM — Going into their game with Carlton, Chisholm High School baseball coach Tim Provinzino wasn’t sure how his teams’ offensive game would be.
As it turned out, he didn’t have anything to worry about.
The Bluestreaks rapped nine hits en route to a 10-0, five-inning, 10-run-rule victory over the Bulldogs Thursday at the Field of Dreams.
The positive signs started in the first inning as Chisholm score four runs on four hits.
“We hadn’t scored many runs,” Provinzino said. “Today, we didn’t face the best pitching, but you still have to hit the ball. We put it in play and got the job done at the plate today.”
Noah Sundquist got things started with a lead-off double, then Dom Pascuzzi singled Sundquist to third.
Jude Sundquist reached on an error, scoring two runs, then Ben Wegener hit an RBI double. He scored on a groundout by Lawrence Oberg.
“At the beginning, I thought their approach at the plate was going to be too aggressive, and put themselves in a hole,” Provinzino said. “They went up there and took good swings at good pitches, and they were mostly hitting it in a plus count.
“It was a good start for us at the plate.”
Chisholm did hit a dry spell in the second, third and fourth innings, getting only one hit during those three innings.
“They had some good pitching, but maybe we had a little focus,” Provinzino said. “When you score four runs in the first, as a team, we’re going to have to learn that you don’t stop scoring.
“I think they felt comfortable with, ‘Hey, we got four,’ and a part of it was their pitching was better. We maybe didn’t take as good of cuts as we did in the first inning.”
That’s something the Bluestreaks have to learn as the playoffs fast approach.
“When you get into any game, especially the playoffs, you better be putting runs up the whole game,” Provinzino said. “You can’t just put three or four, then quit. Most teams, they’re going to get their chances.
“The key is to keep scoring, keep guys on base, keep the momentum going.”
Chisholm picked up its offense again in the fifth by scoring six runs and ending the game early.
Jude Sundquist had an RBI double during the rally. Oberg was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run. Trent Forsline hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball as did Blake Warner.
The game ended when Noah Sundquist hit a single up the middle, plating two runs.
“A couple of the hits were decent hits, and they gave us one error that inning that helped our cause,” Provinzino said. “We hit the ball. You put it in play and make them make plays.
“We hit the ball hard today, probably our best hitting performance of the year. The other night at Hill City we put some runs up. The bats are starting to wake up. We have one week to get them ready to go. If we keep heading in this direction, we’ll be OK.”
Jude Sundquist was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings, allowing one hit. He struck out 12 and walked one.
Dakota Hegg started for Carlton. He tossed one inning, giving up four hits. Sam Ojibway worked three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out two. Nicholas LaDoux worked the fifth inning. He gave up four hits, walking two.
Pascuzzi had three hits, and getting two each were Noah Sundquist and Dillon Splinter.
Aaron Ermatinger had the Bulldogs’ lone hit.
CAHS 000 00 — 0 1 3
CHS 400 06 — 10 9 1
Carlton: Dakota Hegg (L), Sam Ojibway (2nd), Nicholas LeDoux (5th) and Cal Bagne; Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (W) and Noah Sundquist; 2B — Noah Sundquist, Ben Wegener, Jude Sundquist.
