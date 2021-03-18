CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist might not care about scoring, but when the Chisholm junior needs to fill up the basket, he can do it.
Sundquist poured in a game-high 33 points in leading the Bluestreaks it a 66-42 victory over Carlton Thursday in a Section 7A first-round contest on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm started quickly, running out to a 14-4 lead, then made it 21-6 with just over 13 minutes to play in the half.
“I thought we were moving well together, and had our hands active, so we were deflecting the ball a lot,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “That helped us quite a bit.
“It gives us the opportunity to get on the fastbreak. It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t have enough of those in the second half.”
Carlton, which was having trouble breaking the Bluestreaks’ press, finally got on track by going on a 11-2 run to make it 23-17.
According to Bulldog coach Shawn Filipiak, it wasn’t so much Chisholm’s press that bothered his team, it was Carlton’s inability to handle the ball that caused the most problems.
“The press wasn’t that bad,” Filipiak said. “Our shot weren’t falling. We work on the press all year. Watching them play, that press didn’t do as much as I thought it would. The turnovers we had were self-inflicted. It was because of the press.
“The press looks nice when we turn the ball over, but it wasn’t their press that made us lose ourselves.”
That six-point deficit would be as close as the Bulldogs would get as Chisholm ran off a 18-2 run with just under six minutes to play to make it 41-19 at the half.
“I called a timeout to get them thinking a little bit,” Fleming said. “After that we went on that run. Sometimes, that’s all it takes. Mentally, prep them a little bit, get them all on the same page and there we go.”
The Bluestreaks came out in the second half, and thanks to Sundquist, extended their lead, then Chisholm hit a lull as Carlton went on a 9-0 run to make it 52-34.
“We went into a little dry spell,” Fleming said. “We were stuck at 52 for what seemed like 10 minutes. I don’t know if the guys were content or taking a break. We had to start building momentum and get going again.”
Chisholm finished the game on a 11-2 run to advance into the quarterfinals, where it will take on Nashwauk-Keewatin at 2 p.m. in Nashwauk.
The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 10-9.
“Chisholm was playing with confidence,” Filipiak said. “We don’t have as much experience, especially with ball handlers like we had last year. We lost a lot of our ball handlers.
“Some of them aren’t as confident or as skilled, then that pressure takes its toll on you. We moved the ball well, but the shots weren’t falling. We took the opportunities we had, and we didn’t make them.”
Bryce Warner also hit double figures for Chisholm with 12 points. Noah Sundquist had eight.
Luukas Korpela had 14 points to pace Carlton. Spencer Rousseau had eight and Colin Emerson seven.
CAHS 19 23 — 42
CHS 41 35 — 66
Carlton: Spencer Rousseau 8, Danny Eggert 3, Sam Ojibway 2, Luukas Korpela 14, Trevor Ojibway 2, Aaron Schilla 3, Kristian Herman 2, Colin Emerson 7.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 8, Jude Sundquist 33, Bryce Warner 12, July Abernathy 4, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 2, Nathan Showalter 1, Philip Barnard 2, Dominci Olson 2.
Total Fouls: Carlton 17; Chisholm 8; Fouled Out: Eggert, Trevor Ojibway; Free Throws: Carlton 7-11; Chisholm 11-21; 3-pointers: Rousseau 2, Eggert, Schilla, Jude Sundquist 4, Warner.
