CHISHOLM — It took just about four minutes at the beginning of the first half for the Chisholm High School boys basketball team to lay claim to a first-round Section 7A victory.
The Bluestreaks went on a 13-4 run and never looked back en route to an 88-57 victory over Wrenshall in a Section 7A first-round contest on Bob McDonald Court Thursday.
Chisholm will now advance to the 7A quarterfinals, where it will take on Deer River, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today on Ralph Romano Court on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
In that first 4:19 of the first half, Jude and Noah Sundquist led the way as the younger Sundquist scored eight points and Jude hit a 3-pointer to make it 13-4.
The rest was history as Jude scored 19 points and Noah 16, but it was July Abernathy, who led the way with 26 points.
“We had a lot of teamwork,” Abernathy said. “We’re going to have to do the same thing when we play Deer River, too. We have to keep picking it up. I got lucky under the post, with some easy putbacks.
“It was nice.”
The Bluestreaks’ press was a thing of beauty in the early going as Chisholm scored 14 points in transition after steals to take a 30-10 lead with 10:10 to play.
“We keep the intensity up,” Abernathy said. “We get all over the floor. We don’t let the other team breathe.
“It boosts our confidence when we keep that intensity up, and we keep shooting. It’s a great feeling. If we have the momentum in these playoffs, it’s going to be huge. We’re going to go places.”
The Bluestreaks would add another six points on turnovers as they took a 54-20 lead into halftime, but there was no time for a letdown.
Chisholm came out and scored the first six points of the second, with four of those coming on steals to all but seal the outcome of the game.
“We had to keep the momentum,” Abernathy said. “We had to keep it rolling. That’s how we’re going to have to start against Deer River, too. We have to keep building off of our lead.”
Abernathy got 14 of his points in the second half as the Bluestreaks kept the pedal to the metal and get the first playoff win out of the way.
“This was huge,” Abernathy said. “We came in confident, and we have to do the same thing against Deer River.”
The Wrens were led by Peyton Johnson with 32 points.
WHS 20 37 — 57
CHS 54 34 — 88
Wrenshall: Carter Woodall 4, AJ Olesen 2, Cory Despot 8, Peyton Johnson 32, Austin Larva 9, Joey Mills 2.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 16, Jude Sundquist 19, Hayden Roche 3, July Abernathy 26, Shane Zancouske 4, Sean Fleming 5, Nathan Showalter 6, Charles Thompson 3, Philip Barnard 6.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 9; Chisholm 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 2-6; Chisholm 1-4; 3-pointers: Despot 2, Johnson 4, Larva, Jude Sundquist, Roche, Abernathy 2, Thompson.
South Ridge 58
Nashwauk-Keewatin 45
ALBORN — The Panthers trailed by two at the half, but they outscored the Spartans by 14 in the second half en route to the Section 7A first-round victory Thursday at home.
Austin Josephson finished with 20 points to pace South Ridge. Aaron Bennett had 17 and Slayton Stroschein had 15.
Gaige Waldvogel had 20 to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Conner Perryman had 10.
NK 22 23 — 45
SR 21 37 — 58
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 20, Marcus Moore 3, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 10, Daylan White 3, Brody Erickson 2.
South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 2, Ethan Nelson 2, Zach Morse 2, Austin Josephson 20, Aaron Bennett 17, Slayton Stroschein 15.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 18; South Ridge 6; Fouled Out: Daniel Olson; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-9; South Ridge 11-20; 3-pointers: Waldvogel, Moore, Perryman 2, Bennett.
Section 7AA
Greenway 72
Proctor 52
COLERAINE — Westin Smith had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Raiders beat the Rails in the Section 7AA first-round game Thursday on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Grant Hansen had 19 points and Mathias Macknight had 12.
Kolbin Carter had 24 points to lead Proctor. Collin Aho had 11.
PHS 24 28 — 52
GHS 37 35 — 72
Proctor: Kolbin Carter 24, Collin Aho 11, Ty Nyberg 9, Josh Synnott 7, Carter St. Germaine 1.
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 19, Mathias Macknight 12, Kolin Waterhouse 8, Grant Rychart 7, Israel Hartman 2.
Total Fouls: Proctor NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Proctor 13-17; Greenway 14-21; 3-pointers; Carter 2, Aho, Smith 4, Hansen, Waterhouse 2, Rychart.
Cherry 92
Carlton 54
CHERRY — Sam Serna had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs in the Section 7A first-round contest at home Thursday.
Also hittingn double figures for Cherry were Isaac Asuma with 19, Nick Serna 13, with three 3-pointers, Isaiaah Asuma 11 and Noah Asuma 10.
Luke Korpela had 19 points for Carlton. Sam Ojibway had 14 and Noah Olson 11.
CAHS 28 26 — 54
CHS 63 29 — 92
Carlton: Jack Korpela 4, Gavin LeBrosseur 6, Sam Ojibway 14, Luuke Korpela 19, Noah Olson 11.
Cherry: Ayden Cappo 2, Isaac Asuma 19, Noah Asuma 10, Isaiah Asuma 11, Sam Serna 20, Logan Ruotslainen 3, Landon Ruotsalainen 5, Nick Serna 13, Bobby Mancini 9.
Total Fouls: Carlton 3; Cherry 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Carlton 9-19; Cherry 3-4; 3-pointers: Lebrosseur 2, Ojibway 3, Luuke Korpela 2, Isaac Asuma 2, Isaiah Asuma, Sam Serna 4, Logan Ruotsalainen, Landon Ruotsalainen, Nick Serna 3, Mancini.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.