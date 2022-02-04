CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School girls basketball team took advantage of a young Littlefork-Big Falls team and ran away with a 94-19 victory over the Vikings Thursday at Bob McDonald Court.
The Bluestreaks turned 12 Littlefork-Big Falls turnovers into 26 points in the first half, and Chisholm had the game under control.
“I thought the girls did a good job covering the middle when they were supposed to,” Pioske said. “They were watching deep when they were supposed to. They rotated as they needed to.
“There were a few times when we were out of position, but they seemed to correct it fast. We were lucky enough to see when we were out of position. They did a good job.”
The Vikings had a hard time moving the ball, and when they did, they kept getting caught in the Bluestreaks’ trap.
“They’re a lengthy team. They’re good,” Littlefork-Big Falls coach Gary Kjellgren said. “We’re a young team, but that’s not an excuse. Once we beat the press, we ran an offense and scored. It was just beating the press.
“They’re good at pressing. It got into our heads, and we forced a lot of not-good passes.”
That press turned into a lot of transition baskets for Chisholm.
“That is the one thing we worked on a lot, that transition, fastbreak, looking up the court,” Pioske said. “We have some plays off of our transition that seem to work well. It’s working. It’s all coming together.”
The other thing the Bluestreaks did was shutdown the Vikings’ leading scorer Destiny Piekarski. She finished with four points.
“That’s been happening all year,” Kjellgren said. “Girls have been trying to shut her down, so it’s the next-person up. Today was nice because all five of our starters scored and shot the ball.
“That’s nice to see because that hasn’t been there all year. It’s nice to see the others shooting the ball. That’s what we need them to do.”
Even though Chisholm was up by 41 at the half, Pioske had to find a way to keep them focused entering the second half.
“That is kind of hard because then they start not thinking about what they’re supposed to be doing on the court,” Pioske said. “I have to make sure they’re still running the type of defense we want to be running, and still running the correct offense based on the defense they have out there.
“The girls did a good job of doing that tonight.”
They did so well that Littlefork-Big Falls had two points in the second half.
The Bluestreaks also had balanced scoring led by Tresa Baumgard with 24 points. Hannah Kne had 17, Olivia Hutchings 15, Katie Pearson 14 and Jordan Temple 10.
“That makes it more fun, more enjoyable,” Pioske said. “The girls themselves have a great time because they know it’s not going to be just one person hogging the ball every time.
“They’re all involved in the game. It makes it more fun for the girls.”
Kora Gustafson had seven points to pace the Vikings. Megan Galusha had four.
That’s what Kjellgren is looking for more balanced scoring, too, and even though his team didn’t light up the scoreboard, he’s starting to see more that now.
“That’s been my emphasis from the beginning,” Kjellgren said. “It’s a team. It’s not a one-person show. Everyone knows that, including Destiny. She’s been good at that this year.
“She’s been passing the ball, but we’ve played some good teams that haven’t let anyone shoot the ball. She’s been finding ways. Hopefully, they keep it up and keep shooting.”
LBF 17 2 — 19
CHS 56 38 — 94
Littlefork-Big Falls: Megan Galusha 4, Kora Gustafson 7, Destiny Piekarski 4, Kayliegh Cassibo 2, Destiny Zaren 2.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 5, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 17, Jordan Temple 10, Olivia Hutchings 15, Jade Wolfram 6, Tresa Baumgard 24.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 8; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 3-8; Chisholm 5-8; 3-pointers: Galusha, Gustafson, Kne.
Wrestling
Frazee 39
Hibbing 33
PARK RAPIDS — The Hornets picked up four falls and one forfeit win en route to the victory over the Bluejackets at the Park Rapids Invite Thursday.
Cash Osterman, Bailey Peichel, Tyler Moe and Jake Nagel all won by fall, while Josh Mellema won by forfeit.
Winning by decisions were Sebastian Sonnenberg, Brady Borah and Daniel Graham.
Winning by fall for Hibbing were Bryson Larrabee, Drew Shay and Ian Larrabee. Preston Thronson and Wylder Powers won by forfeit, and Cooper Hendrickson won by decision.
Frazee 39, Hibbing 33
106 — Cash Osterman, F, pinned Nehimia Figueroa, 2:00; 113 — Preston Thronson, H, won by forfeit; 120 — Sebastian Sonnenberg, F, def. Gabe Martin, 6-2; 126 — Brady Borah, F, def. Ethan Roy, 8-3; 132 — Bailey Peichel, F, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, :52; 138 — Tyler Moe, F, pinned Luke Tichy, :28; 145 — Josh Mellema, F, won by forfeit; 152 — Jake Nagel, F, pinned Jack Bautch, 1:17; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Max Rue, 2:18; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jack Graham, 13-12; 182 — Daniel Graham, F, def. Thomas Hagen, 6-4; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Byron Knopuenske, 3:01; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Byron Knopuenske, 1:16; 285 ‚ Wylder Powers, H, won by forfeit.
