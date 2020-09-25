INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Clara Nelson and Tresa Baumgard paced the Bluestreaks with a pair of wins each Tuesday as Chisholm traveled to International Falls.

Despite the effort from the visitors, International Falls still swam to an 89.5-63.5 victory.

Tresa Baumgard touched first in both the 50 yard freestyle and also the 100 freestyle. She put down a time of 27.82 in the 50 free and followed that up later with a 1:03.16 in the 100 free.

Nelson, meanwhile, stopped the clock at 2:34.00 to win the 200 individual medley. Nelson was also a winner in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:10.87.

Chisholm hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.

International Falls 89.5, Chisholm 63.5

200 medley relay: 1, Int. Falls, 2:10.71; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:12.49; 3, Int. Falls, 2:20.03.

200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:18.80; 2, Magie Nelson, Chis, 2:35.65; 3, Mya Pessenda, Chis, 2:44.58.

200 individual medley: 1, C. Nelson, Chis, 2:34.00; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:48.14; 3, Emma Sundquist, Chis, 3:03.72.

50 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, Chis, 27.82; 2, J. Bilben, IF, 29.18; 3T, S. Anderson, Chis, 30.50; 3T, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 30.50.

100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.71.

100 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, Chis, 1:03.16; 2, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:06.95; 3, E. Sundquist, Chis, 1:12.85.

500 freestyle: 1, Erickson, IF, 6:24.65; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 6:26.86; 3, Jordan, Chis, 7:00.24.

200 freestyle relay: 1, I. Falls, 1:56.51; 2, I. Falls, 2:05.94; 3, Chisholm (Sofie Anderson, McKenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Jordan), 2:07.89.

100 backstroke: 1, C. Nelson, Chis, 1:10.87; 2, Jantzen, IF, 1:17.57; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:21.66.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ford, IF, 1:26.35; 2, S. Anderson, Chis, 1:28.72; 3, Kalstad, IF, 1:29.45.

400 freestyle relay: 1, I. Falls, 4:19.83; 2, Chisholm (C. Nelson, E. Sundquist, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 4:30.02; 3, I. Falls, 4:50.77.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments