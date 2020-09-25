INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Clara Nelson and Tresa Baumgard paced the Bluestreaks with a pair of wins each Tuesday as Chisholm traveled to International Falls.
Despite the effort from the visitors, International Falls still swam to an 89.5-63.5 victory.
Tresa Baumgard touched first in both the 50 yard freestyle and also the 100 freestyle. She put down a time of 27.82 in the 50 free and followed that up later with a 1:03.16 in the 100 free.
Nelson, meanwhile, stopped the clock at 2:34.00 to win the 200 individual medley. Nelson was also a winner in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:10.87.
Chisholm hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.
International Falls 89.5, Chisholm 63.5
200 medley relay: 1, Int. Falls, 2:10.71; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:12.49; 3, Int. Falls, 2:20.03.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:18.80; 2, Magie Nelson, Chis, 2:35.65; 3, Mya Pessenda, Chis, 2:44.58.
200 individual medley: 1, C. Nelson, Chis, 2:34.00; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:48.14; 3, Emma Sundquist, Chis, 3:03.72.
50 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, Chis, 27.82; 2, J. Bilben, IF, 29.18; 3T, S. Anderson, Chis, 30.50; 3T, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 30.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.71.
100 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, Chis, 1:03.16; 2, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:06.95; 3, E. Sundquist, Chis, 1:12.85.
500 freestyle: 1, Erickson, IF, 6:24.65; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 6:26.86; 3, Jordan, Chis, 7:00.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1, I. Falls, 1:56.51; 2, I. Falls, 2:05.94; 3, Chisholm (Sofie Anderson, McKenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Jordan), 2:07.89.
100 backstroke: 1, C. Nelson, Chis, 1:10.87; 2, Jantzen, IF, 1:17.57; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:21.66.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ford, IF, 1:26.35; 2, S. Anderson, Chis, 1:28.72; 3, Kalstad, IF, 1:29.45.
400 freestyle relay: 1, I. Falls, 4:19.83; 2, Chisholm (C. Nelson, E. Sundquist, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 4:30.02; 3, I. Falls, 4:50.77.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.