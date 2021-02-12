CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team started with a 17-2 run en route to a 68-51 Iron Range Conference victory over Greenway Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming liked the way his team responded right off the bat, especially after a game Tuesday.
“I thought we started off well,” Fleming said. “We were moving the ball around, and we built up a little bit of lead.”
That lead was too much for the Raiders to overcome.
“We had a rough start to the game,” Greenway coach James Earley said. “It was an up-and-down game. I thought we fought hard for the rest of the game. We came out a different team in the second half.
“It was fun to see us fight for every inch, but that (early deficit) makes a difference. We had a slow start. We got off the bus weird.”
After that nice start, Fleming said his team came back to earth.
“Things were going well, then we kind of cooled off,” Fleming said. “We played on Tuesday, so I think some of the starters, their legs got tired in the first half, which carried over from our last game.
“I don’t know if we shocked Greenway a little bit or not. I know their record isn’t great right now, but they’re not playing terrible basketball.”
The Bluestreaks did just enough to take a 38-19 lead at the half, thanks in part to some physical play.
“They played physically, and that always seems to be a part of playing at Chisholm,” Earley said. “You know what to expect coming into it. It was a hard-fought game, and they did a great job.
“They had some guys step up and make some big shots. Jude had a nice game.”
Greenway tried to make a run early in the second half, but the Bluestreaks staved that rally off.
“We did well,” Fleming said. “We were active on defense, and we’re actually starting to talk a little more. We’ll see if we can build on this.”
Jude Sundquist would lead all scorers with 31 points. Noah Sundquist had 17 and Nathan Showalter 10.
Grant Hansen finished with 20 points for the Raiders. JJ Hall had 15.
GHS 19 32 — 51
CHS 38 30 — 68
Greenway: Westin Smith 6, Grant Hansen 20, JJ Hall 15, Grant Rychart 6, Holden Hron 4.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 17, Jude Sundquist 31, Bryce Warner 4, July Abernathy 2, Sean Fleming 4, Nathan Showalter 10.
Total Fouls: Greenway 15; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Greenway 5-13; Chisholm 8-10; 3-pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 4, Rychart 2, Noah Sundquist 3, Jude Sundquist, Showalter 2.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 51
Duluth Denfeld 27
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville scored 18 points to pace the Raiders in the win over the Hunters Thursday.
Chloe Hansen added 11 points for Greenway.
Lexi Lowinski led Denfeld with 10 points.
DD 8 19 — 27
GHS 29 22 — 51
Duluth Denfeld: Aliyah Bartling 7, Jordan Kovach 4, Lexi Lowinski 10, Selah Reinertson 2, Tallie Boheim 4.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 8, AnDeja Schad 1, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Nadia Rajala 2, Chloe Hansen 11, Talia Saville 4, Hannah Fawcett 1, Jadin Saville 18.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 17; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: Kovach, Boheim; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 3-8; Greenway 14-18; 3-pointers: Lowinski 2, Jadin Saville.
Cherry 60
Eveleth-Gilbert 54
CHERRY — Courtney Sajdak had 14 points as the Tigers defeated the Golden Bears at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Jessa Schroetter with 13, Lauren Staples 12 and Jillian Sajdak 11.
Elli Jankila led Eveleth-Gilbert with 18 points. Cadyn Krmpotich had 12 and Morgan Marks 10.
EG 24 30 — 54
CHS 31 29 — 60
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 3, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcox 7, Morgan Marks 10, Elli Jankila 18, Cadyn Krmpotich 12.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 13, Lauren Staples 12, Courtney Sajdak 14, Danielle Clement 1, Kacie Zganjar 4, Faith Zganjar 2, Elle Ridge 3, Jillian Sajdak 11.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 18; Cherry 19; Fouled Out: Elle Ridge; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 13-21; Cherry 11-21; 3-pointers: Westby, Marks 2, Staples, Courtney Sajdak, Jillian Sajdak.
