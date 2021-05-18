CHISHOLM — When it comes to a pitching staff, Chisholm High School coach Tim Provinzino has Jude Sundquist, Noah Sundquist, Bryce Warner and Zach Quirk.
Provinzino may have just found a fifth starter in Sean Fleming.
Fleming tossed a five-hitter over six innings, striking out one and walking one as the Bluestreaks beat Wrenshall 14-4 Tuesday at Field of Dreams.
It was Fleming’s first varsity start, and he proved himself worthy of a spot in the starting rotation, just in case he’s needed.
“I thought it was time to give him a chance,” Provinzino said. “He pitched in a JV game, and he pitched well. He threw strikes. It was a spot where if we could pick up the ball behind him… We knew going in that we would have to make some plays.
“He wasn’t going to strike out 10 for us. We had to make some plays. We kind of did, but we didn’t continually do it. We’d make a couple, then we’d make a couple of mistakes. As far as his throwing, he did exactly what I was looking for.”
Fleming’s stats could have been better, but Chisholm made five errors behind him, and that was the one take-away for Provinzino during the game.
“Five errors isn’t going to get it done,” Provinzino said. “It’s not going to happen. Today, we were fortunate, but If we don’t improve on that, the playoffs will be short-lived. Basically, it’s between the ears.
“Catching it and throwing hasn’t changed, but your brain has to tell you to make the right play. That’s what I was thinking more about. We knew we were going to put the ball in play right after the game started. We have to be better than that mentally.”
Chisholm gave Fleming a cushion with two runs in the first as Jude Sundquist hit an RBI triple, then he scored on a wild pitch.
The Wrens got one of those runs back in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice hit by Ryder Wrazidlo, scoring Joel Lembke, who singled to start the inning.
The Bluestreaks responded with three runs in the second as Jude Sundquist hit a two-run double. The other run scored on a wild pitch.
Wrenshall would get two runs in the third on an RBI double by Zeke Rousseau-Sheff. Joey Mills reached on one those errors to drive home a run and make it 5-3.
“I wasn’t focused too much on our hitting. That was OK,” Provinzino said. “Our at bats were OK. We put the ball in play. They made a couple of mistakes, which helped us score a couple of runs., but defensively, we struggled.
“I don’t know how many ground balls, throws, making the wrong decisions. We’re 12 games into the season, and that shouldn’t be happening right now. We have to focused whether we’re running the bases, on defense, if we’re catching, whatever we’re doing. That’s where we lacked today.”
Chisholm got one of those runs back in its half of third as Bryce Warner singled, took second on a walk to Dillon Splinter, then Flemming singled to load the bases. Warner scored on wild pitch.
The Bluestreaks made it 7-3 with a run in the fourth as Jude Sundquist reached on an error, stole second, then two wild pitches later, he crossed home plate.
Wrenshall added one run in the fifth as Wrazidlo hit an RBI single, but Chisholm closed out the game with seven runs in the sixth.
Ethan Clausen had a two-run double during the inning, and Ben Wegener hit a two-run single. Getting single RBI were Jude Sundqust with a triple, his second of the game, and Warner with a run-scoring single.
Fleming at least proved he may be a capable starter in the postseason.
“In the playoffs, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Provinzino said. “We have enough arms, so going down the road, he may be that guy where we know he’s going to pitch. We’ll have to make plays.
“We might be at that point where we need someone to throw strikes. He proved today that he’ll throw strikes.”
Brysen Jessup started for the Wrens. He tossed five innings, allowing eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Peyton Johnson finished up, working one inning. He gave up three hits, struck out two and walked three.
Jude Sundquist finished with three hits and four RBI. Wegener had two hits and two RBI, and Warner had two hits.
Lembke had two hits for Wrenshall.
WHS 012 010 — 4 5 3
CHS 231 107 — 14 11 5
Wrenshall: Brysen Jessup (L), Peyton Johnson (6th) and Ryder Wrazidlo; Chisholm: Sean Fleming (W) and Jude Sundquist; 2B — Zeke Rousseau-Sheff, Mason Perry, Jude Sundquist, Ethan Clausen; 3B — Jude Sundquist 2.
Boys Tennis
Duluth East 7
Hibbing 0
DULUTH — The Greyhounds only lost eight games in singles to sweep the Bluejackets at Longview Courts Tuesday.
Ty Kruger won 6-0, 6-0 over Isaac Hildenbrand; Ryan Delany beat Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0; Thomas Gunderson downed Andrew Hendrickson 6-0, 6-0; and Chase Baumgartner beat Gavin Schweiberger 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Dane Patten and Oskar Lindeman beat Drew Anderson and Tristen Babich 6-1, 6-1; Andre Good and Chris Kirby beat Jack Gabardi and Isaiah Hildenbrand 6-0, 6-3; and Karl Kimber and Ryan Fowler downed Keaton Petrick and Brady Fosso in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Monday’s result
Aitkin 6
Hibbing 1
AITKIN — The Gobblers swept the doubles and got three singles wins to defeat the Bluejackets at home Monday.
Winning singles matches for Aitkin were James Much over Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-0; Owen Hagen downed Anderson, 7-5, 6-3; and Josh Hagestuen beat Babich 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Seth Watts and Jamison St. Clair beat Isaiah Hildenbrand and Gabardi, 6-0, 7-5; Blaise Sanford and Ben Harris downed Christian Dickson and Andrew Hendrickson, 6-3, 6-1; and Joey Haasken and Wyatt Crowther beat Benny Galli and Schweiberger, 6-4, 6-3.
Hibbing’s lone win came at fourth singles where Cooper Hendrickson upended Zander Peterson, 6-0, 6-0.
