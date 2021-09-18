CHISHOLM - There can be many different ways for a football team to establish its identity.
One of those ways is developing the 'dynamic duo' of quarterback and receiver.
The Chisholm Bluestreaks seemed to have found that combination.
Quarterback Dom Olson and wide receiver Jude Sundquist accounted for five of the Bluestreaks six touchdowns Friday in a 42-0 battering of the Mille Lacs Raiders at Joel Maturi field in Chisholm.
The game could not have gotten off to a better for the Bluestreaks.
Chisholm kicked off to the Raiders and quickly forced a punt.
"That was our goal," Bluestreak coach Nick Milani said after the game. "We wanted to kick-off, pin them deep, and get a stop."
It did not take long for the Chisholm offense to find its groove.
Olson connected with Sundquist for a 56-yard reception. After the Noah Wangensteen PAT, the Bluestreaks had an early 7-0 lead.
"The biggest thing was getting on the board early,” Milani said.
Olson, who got hurt in Chisholm's last game, picked up right where he left off.
"He (Olson) had a really good first half up in the Falls," Milani said. "He got hurt last week, so getting him back and into an early rhythm was huge."
The Raiders' offense found a little life on their next possession. They moved the ball down the field into the RedZone, but that is when the Bluestreak defense stepped up. Sunquist added to his touchdown grab with an interception at his own five-yard line.
Chisholm converted a couple of key third downs ending the first quarter moving the ball down the field.
The Olson-Sundquist connection sparked again early in the second quarter. The duo hit on a 43-yard touchdown pass on a third and long, giving the Bluetreaks a 14-0 lead.
Milani knows he has something special with those two every time they get the ball. "Dom throws an incredible ball," Milani said. "He puts the time in to be a good quarterback."
"Jude is the best athlete on the field. You just throw it up to him, and he will make a play."
After exchanging a few possessions, Chisholm lined up to punt with two minutes remaining in the first half. However, a mishandled snap gave the Raiders the ball on the Bluestreak 20-yard line. The Raiders got the ball inside the five with less than a minute and no timeouts. The Chisholm defense faced its toughest test of the night, and it passed with flying colors. Mille Lacs got nothing on two consecutive runs, and time ran out as Chisholm entered the half leading 14-0.
"That stop was huge," Milani said. "Going into halftime where we get the ball right away, that was big for us to get that stop at the end of the half."
The Bluestreaks received the kick in the second half and started working toward the next score. It looked like that score would have to wait as the Raiders quickly forced a three-and-out, but Mille Lacs muffed the punt, and the Bluestreaks were quick to pounce on the loose ball.
With the ball at midfield, Chisholm was not about to let the second chance go to waste. The Bluestreaks marched the ball inside the twenty, and then a familiar thing happened. Olson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Sundquist for their third score of the game.
Down by three scores, the Raiders needed something to work for them. Faced with a fourth-and-three, Mille Lacs had to go for it. The Bluestreaks pass coverage stepped up to the challenge forcing the quarterback to scramble, but the defense was too quick and tackled him short of the line.
Chisholm started to seal the game on the ensuing possession. Olson kept the ball on a quarterback run and scampered 33-yards into the endzone, giving Chisholm a 27-0 lead with time winding down in the third quarter.
The Bluestreaks added two more scores in the fourth. First, Sundquist scored a 48-yard touchdown. Then, with two minutes left in the game, Noah Sundquist juked and dodged his way through several defenders on a 43-yard touchdown. Wangensteen added Chisholm's last two points of the night after a botched snap on the PAT attempt. He ran back to pick the ball and scampered his way into the endzone.
The win gave Chisholm its first home win in some years.
"There was a pretty good crowd tonight, it was fun for them, and the team had fun," Milani said. "It was amazing."
The Bluestreaks will be back on the field on Friday when they host Braham.
Milani knows his team is in for a tough matchup against the Bombers. "They're a tough team. They always are."
ML 0 0 0 0 - 0
CHS 7 7 13 15 - 42
First Quarter:
C - Jude Sundquist 56 pass from Dom Olson (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
Second Quarter:
C - Sundquist 43 pass from Olson (Wangensteen kick)
Third Quarter:
C - Sundquist 16 pass from Olson (kicked failed)
C - Olson 33 run (Wangensteen kick)
Fourth Quarter:
C - Sundquist 48 run (Wangensteen kick)
C - Noah Sundquist 43 run (Wangensteen run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.