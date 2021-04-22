CHISHOLM — All it took was one inning for the Chisholm High School baseball team to get their first victory of the season.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bluestreaks scored three times on two hits and one big error en route to a 4-2 victory over Mesabi East Thursday at Field of Dreams.
Chisholm didn’t start the game ideally, committing two errors in the top of the first as the Giants took a 2-0 lead.
“We had a slow start,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “They put a couple of balls in play, and we didn’t make the plays. Our pitching was all over the place to start. They put those balls in play and all of a sudden, they got the lead.
“We didn’t start out well. Our bats were silent.”
Mesabi East pitcher Brayden Lefel had a lot to do with that, but the Bluestreaks finally nicked him for a run in teh third as Jude Sundquist hit an RBI single, scoring Trent Forsline, who was hit-by-a-pitch to start the inning.
Sundquist, who started on the mound for Chisholm settled in after that first inning and didn’t allow a hit through the first five innings.
The Bluestreak would finally break through in the fourth as Zach Quirk singled, then with one out, Sean Fleming reached on an error.
With two out, Forsline walked to load the bases.
Noah Sundquist came to the plate and lined a single to left, scoring Quirk, but the ball was misplayed for a three-base error, allowing both Fleming and Forsline to score to make it 4-2.
Chisholm made Leffel uncomfortable for the first time in the game, and it paid off handsomely.
“We got a couple of guys on base I said, ‘Guess what? He’s in the stretch. We have to make him throw the ball now,’” Provinzino said. “I don’t know if it was, ‘We’re going to hit this guy now or what?’
“That inning was a great inning. He was in the stretch, and that’s where we did out damage. We scored those runs and went ahead. It was getting somebody on base and doing something. Anyone can play defense when you don’t have any runners on base.”
Those errors have been haunting Mesabi East through its three games this season.
“We’ve seen some steady improvement,” Mesabi East coach Dave Hillman said. “We’ve had some good pitching so far. Even though we’ve lost some games by big runs, it’s been the defensive side that’s hurt us in a big situation.
“That’s the thing we’re focusing on here. We have to find it. We’ve got a lot of young kids that we need to see if they can do something, too.”
The Giants didn’t get their first hit until Ty Laugen hit an infield single in the sixth ,then Henry DePew had an infield single in the seventh.
Sundquist would finish with the two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.
“That was the key, getting those baserunners, then getting that huge hit,” Provinzino said. “That turned the game around. That’s when our pitching and defense made the plays.”
Leffel tossed four innings of four-hit ball. He fanned seven and walked one. Hayden Soular hurled two innings, striking out the six batters he faced.
“We have to learn that we need to be involved in every single play of the game,” Hillman said. “We have to be ready, and maybe take a chance by diving at a ball if we can. That can change the whole momentum, just like that one play for Chisholm today.”
Jude Sundquist finished with two hits. Getting one each were Quirk and Noah Sundquist.
ME 200 000 0 — 2 2 2
CHS 001 300 x — 4 4 2
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel (L), Hayden Soular (5th) and Logan Schroeder; Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (W) and Noah Sundquist.
