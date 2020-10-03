CHISHOLM — Last year, first-year Chisholm coach Nick Milani had less than a handful of seniors, and that inexperience showed on the field.
This year, the Bluestreak mentor has more seniors, which should prove pivotal in Chisholm’s season, which opens next week against Hinckley-Finlayson.
Those seniors this season include Jacob Fena, Jordan Johnson, Jordan Perkovich, Zach Quirk, Matthew Temple, Bryce Warner and Bay Yukich.
“We need to get a lot of playing time out of them, which is similar to a degree from last year, but we have more seniors this year,” Milanisaid. “They’re impact is more important.”
At least Milani has a senior at the most vital position on the field — quarterback. Warner will, once again, be the signal caller this season.
“That helps a lot,” Milani said. “Even though he was hurt last year and missed a couple of games, he knows the offense just as well as I do. I like his strength, his confidence and his running ability, too.”
Warner’s ability to run could come in handy because he will be behind a young, inexperienced offensive line. That will be a work on progress for Chisholm.
“His running ability will help with that,” Milani said. “When the pocket collapses, he can get out of there and make a play with his feet. Our offensive line is going to be a mish-mash of a lot of new guys. I know they can handle it. I believe they will.”
Milani will also have Yukich in the backfield with Warner.
“He didn’t come out until three weeks were left last season,” Milani said. “That was his first time playing. He’s run track his whole life, so he’s fast, but even after a couple of weeks last year, he already had a hold of the offense.”
Manning the receiver spots will be Jude Sundquist and Ryan Musburger, who are juniors. Joining them from the junior class are Nathan Showater, Aiden Wuori, Nathan Wangesteen and Ben Wegener.
“They (Sundquist and Musburger) started last year, so they have experience,” Milani said. “With their timing and experience with Bryce, they should be able to make better connections this year.”
Defensively, Milani has given that over the capable hands of Pat Jensen. There is some experience at the linebacker spots with Fena and Quirk.
“We have experience in the middle, but inexperience up front,” Milani said. “They have to pick it up quickly, and I think they will. Our two linebackers are the best leaders on the team. They will do what it takes to get them ready.
“It’s comforting to know that when Pat tells them one thing, they run with it.”
The Bluestreaks didn’t win a game last season, but if they can stay healthy this season, there will be a lot of improvement.
“I'm still holding out on a couple of guys on the fence about coming out for the team,” Milani said. “With or without them, it’s time to win a few games this year.”
The sophomore class consists of July Abernathy, Tim Lamke, Josh Masucci, Dominick Olson, Brandon Sellman, Dillon Splinter and Shane Zancauske.
Freshmen who could contribute will be Philip Barnard, Sean Fleming, Trent Forsline, Joe Novak, Aiden Perkovich, Eli Pessenda, Austin Pratt and Blake Warner.
