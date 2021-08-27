Bluestreaks bring a good group of seniors to gridiron

CHISHOLM — In his two years as coach of the Chisholm High School football team, Nick Milani has yet to taste the thrill of victory.
The Bluestreaks were 0-7 in his first year, then went 0-6 in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.
Milani is hoping year No. 3 of his tenure brings that first victory as Chisholm prepares to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2, in International Falls.
Milani has a good group of seniors to help that cause with Nathan Showalter, Nathan Wangensteen, Ben Wegener, Ryan Musburger and Jude Sundquist.
“We need consistency out of them,” Milani said. “They will be playing on both sides of the ball. For us, as long as we stay healthy and consistent, they will do a lot for us.”
The junior class is composed of Preston Perkovich, Aiden Thompson, Dominick Olson, Shane Zancauske and Tim Lamke.
“They need to step up,” Milani said. “A handful of them were new last year, so they were still learning the game. Coming into this season, they know the system, and they know their roles.
“They need to step up and make plays, then we can find some success.”
Running the show for Chisholm this season will be Olson, who will be in his first as a starting quarterback.
“He knows the offense,” Milani said. “He’s been back there since he was a freshman. He can get the job done. He doesn’t have to try to do too much, just stay confident and get the ball out quick.
“He can throw it deep when he wants to. He can’t be timid.”
Milani said he has three running backs he’ll rotate in and out, so he’ll try to make the running game a more prominent part of the offense this season.
The key to offensive success will fall in the lap of the Bluestreaks;’ offensive line.
“They’re more experienced,” Milani said. “Some of those juniors were starting last year as sophomores. They have some mileage on them already.”
Defensively, the philosophy is simple.
“Stop the run first and foremost,” Milani said. “Our line has decent size, and our linebackers are quick. We have speed there.”
Milani said his special teams will be led by Wangensteen.
“I would humbly say that he’s the best kicker in northern Minnesota,” Milani said. “We’ll be OK there. He’s a talented kicker. He can put us in a position to score if we don’t get offensive touchdowns.”
If all goes well, Milani will get that first victory of his coaching career.
“We’re in a position to win some ball games,” Milani said. “As long as we stay healthy and have a sense of urgency, we can take care of it.”
