DEER RIVER — Two Bluestreak pitchers combined for a no-hitter as Chisholm beat the Warriors on the road Tuesday.
Jude Sundquist tossed two innings, striking out five and walking one. Dillon Splinter worked three innings, striking out five and walking one.
Sundquist helped himself out at the plate with two hits, including a double, and Zach Quirk had one hit and two RBI. Getting one hit and one RBI each were Sean Fleming, Blake Warner and Trent Forsline.
Garrett Thompson started for Deer River. He pitched two innings, allowing six hits, striking out three and walking three. Joseph Herfindah worked two innings, allowing one hit. He struck out one and walked one. Blake Fox tossed one inning, walking one.
Chisholm hosts Northeast Range Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
CHS 551 01 — 12 7 0
DR 000 00 — 0 0 6
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (W), Dillon Splinter (3rd) and Bryce Warner; Deer River: Thompson (L), J. Herfindahl (3rd), Fox (5th) and Schjenken; 2B — Jude Sundquist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.