CHISHOLM — The Chisholm baseball team scored four early runs on Tuesday and Noah Sundquist took care of the pitching as the Bluestreaks beat Deer River 4-0.
“He really threw the ball well,” coach Tim Provinzino said. “A little inconsistent at times but he came back strong.”
The Bluestreaks scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Sunquist walked, Jude Sundquist reached on an error, and both came across to score when Ben Wegener ripped a double.
“That was a big hit,” Provinzino said. “It was nice to get an early lead.”
The Warriors picked up their first hit of the game when Hunter Stolley hit a single in the top of the second inning.
Sundquist struck out two more hitters in the inning to keep the score at 2-0.
The Bluestreaks added to their lead in the bottom of the third inning when Jude Sundquist reached on an error and then went to second when Ben Wegener was walked, and Sean Fleming hit a single that scored Sundquist.
Chisholm made it a 4-0 contest when Wegener stole home to make it 4-0.
The rest was up to Sundquist on the mound.
He gave up a single to Nick Bakkedahl in the top of the frame but then struck out three straight hitters to keep it at a 4-0 contest.
The Bluestreaks loaded the bases in the home half of the fourth but could not squeeze a run across.
“We left way too many runners on base,” Provinzino said. “We have to get better at the plate with runners on base.”
The Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the fifth but the Chisholm defense came up with some solid infield outs and a grounder to Dillon Splinter at first base ended the frame.
That also ended the day for Sundquist on the mound.
He went the five innings not giving up any runs, striking out eight, while only walking one hitter and hitting a batter.
“That was a good outing,” Provinzino said. “We are going to be counting on him this season.”
Sean Fleming took over on the mound in the sixth inning for the Bluestreaks.
He put them down in order in the sixth and one Warriors hitter reached on an error but Ben Storlie grounded out and Kaden King flew out to center field to end the contest.
“Overall I was happy but we still have work to do,” Provinzino said. “We have to hit the ball better and when we have runners on base, we have to score more runs.”
The Bluestreaks are back in action on Thursday, when they host Northeast Range at 4:30 p.m.
