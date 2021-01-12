CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team has always had scorers.
Now it’s time to play some defense.
That’s what Bluestreak coach Jeremey Fleming is hoping for as Chisholm prepares to open its season Jan. 19, against Eveleth-Gilbert.
Defense would be Fleming’s ideal-team identity.
“It truly is on the defensive side of the ball,” Fleming said. “We have quick hands, and we’re moving a bit more than we have in the past on defense. We’re trying to get more deflections, too.”
Whether Fleming plays man-to-man or zone, that will depend upon the conditioning of his team during the game.
“It’s going to be interesting with the masks,” Fleming said. “We have a lot of speed on this team. The masks will make it a different animal. We’ll have to rely on guys coming off the bench more than I previously thought.
“We’ll pressure teams, but we’ll mix it up more than we did last year.”
Chisholm will be led by senior Bryce Warner.
“We need him to improve on what he did last year,” Fleming said. “We need more points and more leadership out of him. He will do a good job leading the team.”
The junior class consists of Jude Sundquist, Nathan Showalter and Nate Wessman.
“Jude has already shown us in our practices that he’s a leader by helping out the guys and making sure they’re in the right spots, both offensively and defensively,” Fleming said. “He’s doing a nice job of leading.
Shane Zancauske, Dillon Splinter, July Abernathy, Dom Olsen, Charlie Thompson and Aiden Thompson make up the sophomore class. Freshmen Trent Forsline, Sean Fleming and Phillip Banard will see some time, along with eighth-grader Noah Sundquist. Ethan Lauzen is also an eighth-grader.
“They’re going hard in practice,” Fleming said. “Noah will play a little more, but we have to get Ethan some experience. He has no varsity experience, yet.”
So far, Fleming likes what he has seen.
“They’ve been great,” he said. “The practices have been intense. I’m installing a new offense and defense, and they’re learning it every day. Coach (Nick) Milani and I have been impressed during our first week of practice.”
What will that new offense entail?
“More movement,” Fleming said. “Last year, we had too many blown opportunities down the floor. Our motion offense was stale. Now, we have more floor space, and the guys are getting on the same page.
“They’re enjoying the offense. Once they buy into it, it will work well.”
Fleming knows there may be many challenges this season, but he is ready to meet them head-on.
“Right now, everybody is in the same boat,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. The biggest unknown is how many games we’ll be able to play. The biggest challenge is the unknown.
“Hopefully, we can get a whole season in.”
