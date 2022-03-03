CHISHOLM — Before every game, Jordan Temple is a bundle of nerves.
Throw in the playoffs and it gets worse.
Temple got the chance to settle her nerves early as Chisholm ran out to a 39-5 lead en route to a 120-16 victory over Littlefork-Big Falls in a Section 7A first-round game Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
The first time the teams met, the Bluestreaks won 94-19, and with the Vikings missing their senior Destiny Piekarski, was there anything to worry about?
That didn’t matter to Temple.
“The first-game jitters are always the worst,” Temple said. “I always have jitters before every game. We didn’t want to go into this game with big heads. We always try to remember that.
“Every game is a new game. We had to look at winning this game.”
Chisholm did exactly what it wanted to do to get out to that 39-5 lead.
“We attack every game like it’s our last game,” Katie Pearson said. “We thought about this game before we thought about the rest. it was a big confidence boost. Having that early lead was a nice cushion.”
From there, the Bluestreaks took advantage of a much-younger team, taking a 72-5 lead into halftime.
“Sports are all about a lot of momentum,” Temple said. “When one team has the momentum that carries you through the game. When we started to get that big lead, we gained the momentum, and the excitement started to build.
“We took off from there.”
With that 67-point lead at the half, there was one problem — staying focused.
That wasn’t going to be a problem, according to Pearson.
“Pam (Chisholm coach Pam Pioske) says to keep playing, and not play down to their level,” Pearson said. “We kept playing. We played hard. That’s basically it.”
Temple agreed.
“We didn’t have much to say in the locker room other than keep doing what you’re doing,” Temple said.
“I have sympathy for those teams because we were there at one point.
“It goes to show how far we’ve come in a few years, which is also exciting.”
Chisholm was led by Tresa Baumgard with 40 points. Pearson chipped in with 20, Olivia Hutchings 18, Temple 17 and Hannah Kne 16.
Only two players scored for Littlefork-Big Falls, with Kora Gustafson netting 14.
LBF 5 11 — 16
CHS 72 48 — 120
Littlefork-Big Falls: Megan Galusha 2, Kora Gustafson 14.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 20, Lola Huhta 5, Destiny Schmitz 5, Hannah Kne 16, Jordan Temple 17, Olivia Hutchings 18, Jade Wolfram 1, Tresa Baumgard 40.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 9; Chisholm 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 1-2; Chisholm 8-17; 3-pointers: Gustafson 3, Huhta, Schmitz.
