CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard dropped in 25 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help lead the Bluestreaks past Bigfork Monday on Bob McDonald Court, 72-45.
The dominant victory gave the 8-4 Chisholm squad the Northern Lakes Conference championship, as well.
Head coach Pam Pioske was excited about the conference title and happy with how her squad performed.
“They played well. Bigfork is a young team, but even for a young team, they’re doing really well,’’ she said. “They’ve got a couple players (Kristen Grover and Natalie Haley) that we really had to focus on. Their speed, they’re really good.’’
Chisholm was up to the task.
“Defensively I thought we did a pretty good job at trying to shut them down. Our press was working well at the beginning,’’ Pioske said.
The Bluestreaks got out of the gate fast and held a 26-11 lead midway through the first half. Jordan Temple paced the home team early with nine points.
Chisholm continued to control the game as the Huskies had trouble getting their offense going.
Hannah Kne, Lola Huhta and Temple kept the Chisholm offense rolling with a 35-19 lead as Baumgard had some foul trouble with three in the first half.
Olivia Hutchings and Katie Pearson kept on lighting the scoreboard for the Bluestreaks, who took a 41-21 lead into intermission.
Despite the foul trouble, Pioske said, “we had enough on the bench that could step up and play tonight. I think they all did a good job.’’
Baumgard — a 5-10 freshman center — played with a vengeance in the second half. She added 15 points and repeatedly cleaned the glass.
“She did a great job. Every game she’s been doing better. Huge improvement this year,’’ Pioske stated. “She’s doing a lot more rebounding. She’s getting tougher underneath that basket. I’m proud of her and how far she’s come.’’
Baumgard’s effort was needed as Temple had to come out of the game in the first few minutes of the second half. Pioske said her head hit the side wall. “We believe she might have had a concussion.’’
Despite being down a player, Chisholm controlled both Grover and Haley. Haley had 12 points in the first half, but only two points after that. Grover was held to just four points for the game.
The Huskies got 12 points from Memphys Tendrup but couldn’t close the gap in the second half as Chisholm picked up the 27-point victory.
The Bluestreaks host Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday and Pioske is concerned about Temple. The coach said she had a concussion last year, too, when her club played E-G.
Chisholm also got 14 points from Temple and 11 from Kne.
With the conference title in hand, Pioske is looking to the section tournament and getting a good seed.
“We should be ranked within the top four,’’ she said.
Bigfork (7-5) plays at Deer River March 2
Bigfork 21 24 — 45
Chisholm 41 31 — 72
B: Memphys Tendrup 12, Kambry Pearson 4, Madysen Tendrup 4, Kristen Grover 4, Natalie Haley 14, EmmaLee Wiskow 4, Eleanor Prato 3. 3-pointers: Memphys Tendrup 2, Grover 1, Haley 2. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
C: Katie Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 8, Sofie Anderson 5, Hannah Kne 11, Jordan Temple 14, Alexis MacMillan 2, Olivia Hutchings 3, Tresa Baumgard 25. 3-pointers: Kne 2, Temple 3. Free throws: 17-25. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Baumgard.
