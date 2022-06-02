HIBBING — Trying to find some offense has been one of the things the Chisholm High School baseball team has struggled with this season.
That struggle continued in the Bluestreaks’ Section 7A winner’s-bracket game against South Ridge as Chisholm had only three hits in an 11-0, five-inning, 10-run-rule defeat at the hands of the Panthers Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Chisholm was supposed to play the winner of the Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cromwell-Wright game, but that game wasn’t complete when this edition of the Mesabi Daily Tribune went to press.
South Ridge starting pitcher Christian Petrasky allowed just two hits, both to Jude Sundquist, in four innings of work, striking out 10 in the process.
“That’s been our Achilles heel the whole season,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “You have to swing the bats. Three hits… that’s not going to get it done against a good team, I know that.
“That kids have to stay focused. We’ve been struggling offensively. Offensively we struggle. Part of it is discipline, and a part of it is we’re young. There’s no excuses. We keep moving on. If we don’t hit the ball, we’re not advancing.”
Chisholm did get a double off the bat of Jude Sundquist in the top of the first, but it would be the Panthers who would draw first blood in the bottom of the inning.
Christian Petrasky walked to start the inning, then Kaden Lane doubled.
Ben Petrasky, who was running for Christian, was thrown out at the plate as he tried to score on a wild pitch.
With Lane on third, Wyatt Olson hit a towering fly ball to left that carried over the fence for a 2-0 South Ridge lead.
In the third inning, the Panthers extended the lead to 4-0 as Sheen Ralidak walked, then Christian Petrasky didn’t need a courtesy runner as he deposited a pitch over the right-field fence for that four-run lead.
South Ridge wasn’t done as Lane reached on an error. Olson walked, then a fielder’s choice ground ball put runners on first and third with one out.
Lane scored on a wild pitch. After a walk to Aaron Bennett, Josiah Deloach laid down suicide squeeze bunt that made it 6-0.
Austin Josephson capped the inning with a three-run inside-the-park home run and it was 9-0.
“You have to make plays, and we didn’t make enough of them,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “We had the chances. They only had six hits. Two of them were balls that were as it is, but we have to pitch better and make the plays when you can.
“A couple of times we had chances, and we didn’t make the plays. It was one big inning and it’s over.”
Trailing by nine, Provinzino wanted his team to finish out on a positive note.
“I wanted to see us play good defense, pitch and put some balls in play,” Provinzino said. “We didn’t do a lot of that, and that’s why we were done in five.”
The Panthers then added two more runs in the fourth as Deloach walked with the bases loaded and one run scored on a wild pitch.
Olson came on in relief in the fifth, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Dillon Splinter started for the Bluesteaks, working five innings. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked six.
Trent Forsline had the other Chisholm hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.