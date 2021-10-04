CHISHOLM — Against Northeast Range, the Chisholm High School volleyball team had 2-0 lead, then Hannah Reichensperger took over.
The Nighthawks’ middle hitter was held in control for those first two games, then she got her game going and Northeast Range won the next three games.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske is hoping her team learned a valuable lesson from that game, and it needs to carry over into today as Chisholm hosts International Falls in an Iron Range Conference contest, beginning at 7 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court.
The Bluestreaks had been playing extremely well heading into the match up, but they fell flat against the Nighthawks.
“It was a hard loss,” Pioske said. “We beat them in the first two games easily, then it was more of a mental game. In the first two games, we were working with the girls on how we needed to mentally prepare ourselves as to where and where not to hit the ball.
“They did that well in the first two games, not hitting it at her and down the line. In the next three games, we forgot everything. I don’t know if we got scared when we fell behind. We weren’t mentally with it anymore.”
It was a wake-up call for Chisholm.
“They were upset with themselves,” Pioske said. “We had to continue that momentum, but it didn’t quite fall in our favor. They have to remember that volleyball is mental game more than it is a physical game.”
As the Bluestreaks prepare for the Broncos, Pioske knows one thing about International Falls.
“I know they struggle on defense,” she said. “We have to make sure that we’re aggressive on offense. They have a middle hitter that has come a long way since the beginning of the season, so we have to be on our toes and ready for that.
“If we can keep our offense going well, they won’t be able to set up their middle, kind of like against Northeast Range.”
Chisholm should be able to attack the Broncos from all angles.
“We have a well-balanced offense,” Pioske said. “Lola (Huhta) has been one of our better hitters. She’s done a great job, but we also have Olivia (Hutchings) and Ava (Silvestrini).
“We’re getting Jade (Wolfram) back. She played a little against Deer River, getting her feet back. We’re hoping to get more out of her in the next couple of games, and get her back into that starting position. It’s nice to have a starter back.”
Chisholm, which is a Class A school, could get a boost if it beats International Falls, which is a Class AA school.
“It would definitely help our QRF,” Pioske said. “It would bump us up. We play more AA schools than A schools because it increases our score. It would put us in a better position for the section playoffs.”
