CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School girls track coach Greg Stish doesn’t have any seniors or juniors, so he’ll do his best to put the most competitive team on the track during the 2022 season.
The oldest athlete on the team is sophomore Tresa Baumgard, who will run in the 300 hurdles.
“That’s her focus right now,” Stish said. “We’ll let her do what she can do.”
The freshman class consists of Hailey Johnson, Sophia Pfannenstein and Maggie Nelson.
Johnson will be in the sprinting events and in the 4x200.
“She’s looking good right now,” Stish said. “We have a young team, but with the young ones coming up, I have 25 to 30 kids, so we’re looking good for the future as long as they stick it out.”
One of those young runners is eighth-grader Destiny Schmitz, who will be competing in the 800.
“She’s turned in some good times for her age,” Stish said. “She’s shooting for the twins in Mountain Iron. She’s a hard worker, so I think she will catch them.”
In the field events, Pfannenstein and Summer Perry are two of the throwers.
“It’s going to be hard because they’re so young,” Stish said. “We’re growing. It’ll be trial-and-error as the season goes on. I just want to keep them interested, and let them enjoy the sport.
“I want them to keep working hard. Learning the events is the biggest thing for these young ones. Going through the basics is what will make this team grow, being so young.”
Not being able to get outside is stunting Chisholm’s growth, but Stish said this team is persevering through this spring weather.
“Right now, it’s mental because of the weather,” Stish said. “It’s taken a toll on the kids. We can’t get outside. Running the halls is not good on the kids. We use the pool once a week, and we do what we can in the weightroom.
“After COVID and everything, being stuck inside, trying to stay strong mentally has been tough. We’re staying together as a team until we can get outside.”
Stish believes he can get some athletes through the sub-section meet and into the sections, and possibly, farther.
“We have three or four that have a chance to get through and get to state if they’re at the top of the way they can perform at section time,” Stish said. “Tresa, Hailey and Destiny are hard workers.
“It’s going to be interesting when sections come. If they work hard, they’re hard to beat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.