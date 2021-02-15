EAGAN — The Hibbing High School wrestling team gave up three forfeits, but the Bluejackets picked up four falls en route to a 40-36 victory over Trinity School at River Ridge Saturday.
Winning by fall for Hibbing were Preston Thronson at 2:52, David Platt at 48 seconds, Owen Hendrickson at 1:42 and Cooper Hendrickson at 3:02.
Winning by forfeit for the Bluejackets were Mauricio Fridlund and Ian Larrabee.
Also winning for Hibbing were Christian Jelle with a 14-2 win.
Hibbing 40, Trinity School at River Ridge 36
106 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Micah Gregory, 14-2; 113 — David Gregory, TS, def. Ethan Roy, tech fall, 15-0, 5:00; 120 — Zack Chen, TS, won by forfeit; 126 — Joshua Bormann, TS, won by forfeit; 132 — Thomas King, TS, won by forfeit; 138 — Preston Thronson, H, pinned Joseph Howell, 2:52; 145 — David Platt, H, pinned Stephen McNamara, :48; 152 — Owen Hendrickson, H, pinned Miles Sheetz, 1:42; 160 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Thomas McNamara, 3:02; 170 — Thomas Nicklaus, TS, def. Thomas Hagen, 8-6; 182 — Deaglan Maines, TS, def. Drew Shay, 15-6; 195 — Will Howell, TS, pinned Evan Hanson, :36; 220 — Mauricio Fridlund, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit.
Hibbing 48
St. Agnes 18
EAGAN — The Bluejackets swept the weekend by using six falls and one forfeit to get past the Aggies at the Trinity School at River Ridge Triangular Saturday.
Getting falls for Hibbing were Jelle at 21 seconds; Ethan Roy at 1:06; Thronson at 4:30; Platt at 1:23; Cooper Hendrickson at 4:40; and Ian Larrabee at 1:38.
Owen Hendrickson won by an 8-4 decision; Hagen won a 10-4 decision; and Drew Shay won by forfeit.
Hibbing 48, St. Agnes 18
106 — Jelle, H, pinned Sean Brennan, :21; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Roy, H, pinned Johnny Cummings, 1:06; 126 — David Lopes, SA, won by forfeit; 132 — Jacob McLaughlin, SA, won by forfeit; 138 — Thronson, H, pinned Joseph Cummings, 4:30; 145 — Owen Hendrickson, H, def. Luke Scott, 8-4; 152 — Platt, H, pinned Davey McLaughlin, 1:23; 160 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Jonah Petric, 4:40; 170 — Hagen, H, def. Edmund Schmitz, 10-4; 182 — Shay, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Daniel Romero, 1:38; 285 — Dominic Smith, SA, won by forfeit.
