HIBBING — As far as Lauren Peterson is concerned, it’s time for this losing streak to end.
The Hibbing High School volleyball team has lost four matches in a row after starting the season 2-0.
The Bluejackets will get a chance to do that today when they travel to Eveleth-Gilbert to take on the Golden Bears, beginning at 4 p.m.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Hibbing.
The Bluejackets looked good in set one against Hermantown last week, but they couldn’t finish it out in a 3-1 loss.
How will Hibbing go about breaking that skid?
“It’s going in there with a positive attitude and having a good practice,” Peterson said. “One of my players came to me and said one thing that they thought would help in practice. I plan on doing that.”
The main thing, however, is playing together as a team.
“We have to go out there and have fun,” Peterson said. “We have to stay positive.”
It’s not that the Bluejackets aren’t getting better. They are. Now it’s a matter of closing out games.
“Right now, we’re on a downward spiral, but I feel like we’re coming out of it,” Peterson said. “That one set where we beat Hermantown was what we needed. We should see a little bit more of that moving forward.
“They had that excitement, and how when things actually connect and they’re doing the things like talking and communicating with each other how well they perform,” Peterson said.
Peterson said she doesn’t know too much about Eveleth-Gilbert, but she knows the Golden Bears will be prepared to play the match.
“We have to expect something out of them,” Peterson said. “We’ll handle it like any game. We’re going to make mistakes. They’re going to make mistakes. They’re going to get some points. We’re going to get some points.
“We have to keep holding our heads up, and hopefully, come out of it with a win.”
Peterson said the team is handling this skid well, but it’s time to break out of this funk.
“I think they’re feeling some pressure, but that pressure isn’t coming from me,” Peterson said. “What I ask them to do is play as a team and remember that if it were an individual sport, there would be only one girl on the court.
“That’s not the case. I remind them that humans make mistakes, and we have to let them go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.