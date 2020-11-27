HIBBING — After taking two teams to the state wrestling tournament in 1984 and 1985, Hibbing High School coach Wayne Johnson had to wait six more seasons to repeat that feat.
Along came the Bluejackets in 1991, and Johnson got his third team to state.
This team was similar to the teams Hibbing sent down in those two previous seasons. There were no superstars, but just a bunch of hardworking individuals that got the job done when it counted.
“It’s probably one of the best teams I was on,” Dan Pierce said. “Basically, that whole 91 team started together and everything clicked. Everyone knew their positions, and everyone fed off of each other.
“At the beginning, it was a little shaky, but as we got through November and December, we started winning a lot of big matches. We were stacked from 103 to 165 pounds.”
———
That teams consisted of Shane O’Neil at 103; Pierce at 112; Kevin Adams 119; Cade Raukar 125; Fred Dufault 130; Rod Pelkey 135; Darrell Gustafson 140; Shane Betters 145; Scott Pernat 152; Dan Pianfetti 160; Spike Carlson 171; Gary Horack 189; and Eric Wheatman at heavyweight.
Out of that group, Johnson got one champion at the section individual meet (O’Neil) and five runner ups.
“Everyone of these guys were better than average,” Johnson said. “You didn’t have an automatic win. With the way the season went, if we lost at a couple of weights early, we got a couple of wins later on.
“They picked each other up. That’s what got us there.”
———
Until 1991, there had been 12 weight classes. One more weight class was added that season.
According to Pernat, who was a co-captain with Dufault, Hibbing lost two strong wrestlers the year before in Ray Pierce and Jason Olson, but there were six seniors on this team.
“It was the strength of the new guys like Dan, Shane, Gary and Shane that got us there,” Pernat said. “Danny was probably the highest-winning kid on the team, and guys like Shane and Gary came on strong at the end of the year.
“We didn’t have the Calaguire’s or the Arabonis’. We didn’t have a state champ, but everyone was strong. Everyone had a winning record. It was a solid team.”
With depth.
“I don’t think there was anybody on that team that was better than good,” Dufault said. “We had some true talent on that team. We had depth throughout the weight classes. We had enough kids on the JV and B squad pushing us.
“Scott and I were happy to be able to captain that team. It wasn’t a year of surprises for us. We believed. We had that pounded into us for years.”
———
The Bluejackets ended the regular season with a 16-1 dual-meet record, losing early to Paynesville, but Hibbing did beat Grand Rapids twice. The Thunderhawks were four-time region champions heading into that season.
———
Pernat had a number of goals that season. Winning the region was a big one, but personally, his biggest achievement was watching his team win the Skip Nalan Invite.
Nalan was a longtime Grand Rapids coach. He mentored both Wayne Johnson and his brother Curt, but he passed away in late 1989.
Grand Rapids named the Invite after its former coach.
“In 1991, that was their inaugural event,” Pernat said. “I know our coaches had a fabulous relationship with him. We, as a team, won that tournament. That was a good way to start it off. It meant so much for the coaches.”
———
It was that season where Pernat put on some weight to wrestle at 145.
“I lifted weights and gained 20-pounds of muscle,” Pernat said. “I did a lot of cardio, but I had high expectations.”
Did it help?
“I started out slow,” Pernat said. “I was 3-3 and down in the dumps. I was captain, and I worked hard. It was tough. By the time this tournament (the Nalan) came around, they had their seed meetings.
“There were four solid wrestlers, and three of them had gone on to state the prior year. They all had better records than me. I couldn’t get seeded as one of the top three.”
When it came time for Johnson to insert Pernat into the pecking order, according to Pernat, he said, “Seed him fourth.”
Pernat used that as motivation when the invite started.
“I wrestled two of them, beating the first kid bad, then I pinned the other one in the finals,” Pernat said. “He ended up winning state. I got the outstanding wrestler award for that invite.
“That’s the first time I had done that. That’s my biggest memory of the season. I remember that one more than regions.”
Pierce felt the same way as Pernat.
“It was always Wayne’s and Curt’s favorite tournament to go to,” Pierce said. “The Nalan had the best individuals you had anywhere, and eight or 12 teams that were the best in 7AA.
“To this day, that’s one of the biggest tournaments to win. I enjoyed winning that tournament. We had eight or 10 champs out of the 13 weight classes. Everyone fit well in their weight classes that year.”
———
Dufault became a solid wrestler because he had to chase Ray Pierce throughout his high-school career.
“That was for five or six years,” Dufault said. “Jon Moberg and Jack Thompson, it was those early guys that shaped us all. We had enough grit and strength to get through that year.”
———
Johnson gave his team one message heading into the 7AA Meet.
“He said, ‘Listen guys, it’s absolutely time to find a reason for you to go to the state tournament this year,” Dufault said. “We kept getting close, but close wasn’t enough this year.”
———
At the Section 7AA Meet, it was time for a change at the top of the heap.
“Grand Rapids had been coming out on top more than they should have,” Dufault said. “We knew we were better than them. Wayne talked to the team coming out of our warmup. Wayne wasn’t a big, should’ve, could’ve and would’ve guy, but he knew that wasn’t enough.”
The Bluejackets would prove that by beating Cambridge 38-10, setting up a showdown with St. Francis in the finals.
That match up didn’t surprise Pernat.
“From the beginning of the year, the two strongest teams ended up meeting,” Pernat said.
The Bluejackets pulled out a 29-28 victory over the Saints.
St, Francis won eight matches during the dual, but the Saints won seven of those by three-point decisions, and one by a four-point major decision.
Hibbing, on the other hand, only won five matches, but four of those were by fall.
Getting those pins were Dufault, Horack, Pianfetti and Pernat, and one was a five-point technical fall by Pierce.
“With only five wins, you don’t expect to win,” Johnson said. “They had some tough kids in the middle, but we only gave up decisions. Nobody made a mistake. That’s hard to do and beat a good team.
“You don’t put anything in the win column until it’s there, but you don’t count out kids that are willing to work hard, and put it all out on the mat. Somebody on that team should have gotten lucky enough and caught us. Had they picked up one more team point, anywhere, they would have won had we tied. We didn't let that happen.”
———
The winning fall came by Horack, who was only an eighth-grader, in the second period of his match.
“I was scared, but I didn’t want to ruin it for anybody else,” Horack said. “I wrestled better because I didn’t want to disappoint anybody else on the team. I did what I could there.
“I wanted to do my part. If I could get a pin, we would win.”
In true, unselfish fashion, Horack didn’t take all of the credit.
“My pin got us to state, but the whole team did everything they needed to do,” Horack said. “That was a memorable moment to be able to do my part, and we were able to go to state as a team. It’s all about the team side of it.
“It was about people not getting pinned, not losing by that extra point. I had a decent season. We had some unbelievable talent on that team. I didn’t want to let down the team. I wanted to do my best for the team.”
“That was huge,” Pierce said. “He was just starting out, so that was a good confidence booster for him. He kept growing from 91 until he graduated. He was one of the best in the state.”
Dufault said, “What’s funny about that is I didn’t realize that Horack was a good wrestler. That kid still has his name in the record books. He was a light 89-pounder, but he came through.
“I remember it coming down to the last couple of matches and not knowing if we were going to pull it out. That scrappiness, that’s how you come through.”
———
According to Dufault, he did what he could to get the team pumped up against Simley, which was Hibbing’s first match of the state meet.
“I was one of those guys as a captain where I focused on each one of my teammates individually,” Dufault said. “I was having a conversation with them. You need to be able to look guys in the eyes
“As I grew up and started leading, it became looking guys in the eyes and seeing their souls. I made it a point to try and make sure everybody was ready more than myself. That’s your responsibility as a captain. That gave me the discipline I needed then. I was proud to be a co-captain that year. We took it seriously, we provided some good leadership.”
The Spartans had a little too much for the Bluejackets in a 33-20 win.
“That was an eye opener,” Pierce said. “We went down there with high expectations to do well, then after that loss, we went back and regrouped. We talked a little bit about what happened.
“One of the things is how you match up. You have your good guys vs. their good guys. It’s tough when you match up like that. One or two upsets, and we would have won that one.”
Hibbing regrouped just fine and beat Robbinsdale Cooper 50-3 in the consolation semifinals.
In the consolation finals, the Bluejackets lost to Osseo 26-20. The Orioles got a fall at heavyweight to win.
“If we had a second shot at them, we could have turned that around,” Johnson said. “It was a good season, with a good bunch of kids. We had a good run with a lot of younger kids.”
Hibbing left it all out on the mat.
“For a lot of guys, it was the last time they stepped out on the mat,” Pierce said. “From where we started to where we finished, we wanted a better outcome, but it isn’t like we didn’t wrestle our hearts out for ourselves and the school.
“It’s the best of the best down there.”
———
Horack, who in 1994 went to the state individual meet with a 41-0 mark, remembers more about that season than just getting that big fall against the Saints.
“Looking back on life, I realized that Wayne taught us a lot about work ethic,” Horack said. “He had a way of figuring how far to push you, but not allowing you to quit. You learned how not to quit. He was a motivator.
“He taught you how to treat others, and how to be respectful.”
Horack also had a lot of praise for the veteran wrestlers, who got him through that season.
“I learned a lot from the better wrestlers,” Horack said. “They taught me what to do and what not to do. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to learn from them, and to learn from Wayne himself.
“He’s a legend. He taught me a lot of things to a lot of people. You didn’t want to disappoint Wayne.”
———
Johnson, who would retire after the 1994 season, never got the chance to take another team down to state, but that’s not what he remembers most about his coaching career.
“I remember some kids that didn’t have .500 records just as fondly as I do the kids who were state champions,” Johnson said. “We had a whole bunch of kids throughout the years that worked hard but never got the glory.
“They didn’t get a whole lot of success in the win column, but they never let up. I feel blessed and thankful to God to have had an opportunity to be able to work with the athletes in that program. God blessed me way beyond what I deserved with those people.”
