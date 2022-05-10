HIBBING — Through five innings, the Hibbing High School baseball team had stranded nine runners on base and trailed 3-1 to Duluth Denfeld.
The Bluejackets just couldn’t come up with the big hit.
It looked like Hibbing might strand its 10th and 11th runners on base with two on and two out in the bottom of the sixth, but Logan Gietzen took matters into his own hands and made sure no one was left on base.
The Bluejacket junior, who was 0-for-3 on the game and was at the plate when four of those runners didn’t score, blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Hibbing to a 5-4 victory over the Hunters Tuesday at Al Nyberg Field.
Gietzen was hoping for another chance to help his team in any way he could.
“I was disappointed,” Gietzen said. “I had been hitting the ball decently the rest of the year until this game. I would go up there and say, “I’m going to hit the ball,’ and it will happen.”
It had to happen as Hibbing had to play catch up the entire game.
In the first inning, Bluejacket starting pitcher Keeghan Fink got the first two outs easy, but Dane Dzuck doubled, then Gavin Bulthuis hit two-run shot to make it 2-0.
Hibbing got one of those runs back in the second as Brayden Boyer doubled, then he scored on a two-out single by Beau Frider.
Fink worked out of a jam in the third inning, then the Bluejackets left the bases loaded in their half of the third.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but Denfeld got a solo home run from Dzuck in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.
Hibbing would leave runners on second and third with one out in its half the sixth, which in some ways was frustrating for Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel, but on the other hand, it wasn’t so frustrating.
“For us, it’s our eighth game of the year, and we’ve had half of a practice on our field,” Wetzel said. “We’re behind in terms of baseball situations. You have to be in those situations to know how you’re going to react.
“We were able to break through, but the good news is there were multiple chances in getting guys into scoring position. We’d like to come through with a little more consistency. You can’t simulate it until you’re there. We had guys step up in the sixth inning and make some big plays. We’re trying to get ourselves going.”
In that sixth, Wyatt Collins singled and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Frider. After a flyout, Kody Birmes, who was running for Collins, took third on a wild pitch, then Dane Mammenga drew a walk.
Evan Radovich got the first big hit of the inning when he hit an infield single to drive home Birmes to make it 3-2.
“We had our baserunner in motion, which may have been the difference in their shortstop getting there or not,” Wetzel said. “He was headed back up the middle. Things that weren’t clicking earlier, clicked at the right time.”
After that, Gietzen hit a 2-0 fastball over the left field fence to put the Bluejackets up for the first time in the game.
“We had a quick conversation,” Wetzel said. “He has quick hands and sometimes it’s a matter of being patient enough to let the ball travel into the strike zone. We were fortunate that the guy they brought in had a little more velocity.
“That helps for some guys that have good, quick hands. That added velocity helps the ball run into the bat. It was good to see.”
Gietzen never lost confidence in his ability to hit the ball.
“It felt good to know I could be trusted to take the game into my own hands,” Gietzen said. “When I hit it I thought, ‘That ball is gone.’ It was a good feeling. I hope it happens again.”
Gietzen couldn’t enjoy his big hit for long.
“I had to close this game on the mound,” Gietzen said. “I had to continue throwing strikes and let the defense make plays.”
Gietzen got the first two outs of the seventh, but Bulthuis singled, then Caden Christensen singled. Owen Hendrickson hit a single to the gap in left-center field to score Bulthuis and make it 5-4.
Gietzen struck out the next hitter, but the ball bounced away from Radovich, who calmly recovered it and threw to first to end the game.
“I knew he would get it,” Gietzen said. “It was a little scary, but I knew he would play it.”
Fink pitched five innings of eight-hit ball, striking out four and walking one. Gietzen worked the two innings. He gave up four hits and struck out two.
Nolan Harju started for the Hunters, tossing four innings of four-hit ball. He fanned three and walked three. Dzuck finished up with two innings. He gave up four hits, struck out two and walked one.
Bulthuis finished with three hits and getting two each were Dzuck and Christensen.
Radovich had three hits for the Bluejackets. Frider had two hits.
Softball
Hibbing 8
Grand Rapids 3
GRAND RAPIDS — Aune Boben struck out 19 Thunderhawk batters as the Bluejackets beat Grand Rapids by five Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Boben only allowed four hits in the process.
Boben also had four hits in the game. Ayva Terzich finished with three hits, including a home run. Emma Kivela and Rylie Forbord each had two hits.
