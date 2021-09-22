HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team continued their dominance, but Mike Veneziano wasn’t displeased with his teams’ performance.
The Thunderhawks swam away with a 107-70 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the high school pool, but after a lethargic performance on Saturday, the Bluejackets upped their game in this dual meet.
That’s all Veneziano was looking for.
“We did OK,” Veneziano said. “We didn’t set the world on fire. We did a handful of some things we wanted to correct. We started making strides in the right direction. That’s a start.
“I don’t know why we’re struggling right now, but that happens. We struggled, but now we’re moving it back in the right direction. We had some decent swims, nothing fantastic, but better. That’s the key.”
Grand Rapids was a good team to find that out against.
“If you can come here and start putting it together mentally against a team that they are, that’s some positive stuff,” Veneziano said. “I have to give Grand Rapids credit. They’re a strong, balanced, deep team.
“For us to go out there and do a little bit better than Saturday, that’s a good sign.”
The Thunderhawks did win eight of the events with Sophie Verke winning the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Emily Ericson the 50 freestyle; Addy Albrecht the diving, with a new six-dive pool record; Rowan Krueger-Barth the 100 butterfly; and Hannah Rauzi the 100 freestyle.
The Thunderhawks also won two relays with Verke, Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Ericson winning the 200 medley relay, and Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Rauzi and Ericson the 200 freestyle relay.
Geli Stenson was a double-winner, taking the 200 and 500 freestyles; Desiree DiIorio won the 100 backstroke; and Mia Savage, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters and Jordyn McCormack the 400 freestyle relay.
“It’s statistically true that we swam better than Saturday,” Veneziano said. “I had the results from Saturday in my hand the entire meet. We swam pretty much the same lineup. I put almost the same lineup together, 95-percent the same lineup.
“I’m watching every split of every part of the race. What’s interesting is we started picking up a lot of cases. That was a good thing.”
Grand Rapids 107, Hibbing 70
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophie Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson), 1:57.52; Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Nevaeh Hoard), 2:06.44; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Gentry Byers, Selah Smith, Liisa Wyland), 2:11.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:07.27; 2., Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR,2:08.94 ; Ada Jackson, GR, 2:19.20.
200 individual medley — 1. Verke, GR, 1:20.04; 2. Petersen, GR, 2:24.93; 3. Ella Kalisch, H, 2:38,69.
50 freestyle — 1. Ericson, GR, 25.72; 2. Fox, GR, 27.16; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 27.89.
Diving — 1. Addy Albrecht, GR, 311.55PR; 2. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 213.20; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 180.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.07; 2. Ericson, GR, 1:08.31; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:08.95.
100 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, GR, 57.21; 2. Emerson, H, 59.63; 3. Maki, H, 1:00.76.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:51.28; 2. Hoard, GR, 5:59.12; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:26.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Rauzi, Ericson), 1:44.91; 2. Hibbing (Alaspa, Emerson, Stenson, Maki), 1:49.97; 3. Grand Rapids (Lee, Jackson, Selah Smith, Treasure Jager), 1:54.81.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:02.76; 2. Fox, GR, 1:07.55; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:09.73.
100 breaststroke — 1. Desiree DiIorio, H, 1:28.03; 2. Courtney Massich, H, 1:32.38; 3. Story, H, 1:33.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters, Jordyn McCormack), 4:39.13.
