HIBBING — It may have taken 26 years to get back to state, but the foundation was laid well before that.
The Hibbing High School girls cross country team will take part in the State Class AA Meet, which begins at 3:30 p.m. today at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
This is the first Bluejacket girls team to win a section meet since 1995, let alone advance to state.
And even though Reese Aune, Gianna Figueroa, Audra Murden, Avery Kukowski, Abigail Theien, Mileena Sladek and Jorie Anderson were the team to complete that task, Hibbing coach James Plese knows it started two years ago when that team took fourth in Section 7AA.
“It’s been a journey,” Plese said. “That team took fourth, then we fell back to earth the next year. With the three-class system, which is what we’ve been fighting for for a long time, it was a huge help.
“The girls have been working on this, and we had great leaders — Lizzy Tuomi, McKenzie Maki and Mattison Johnson — setting a tone for these girls. They laid the foundation for us.”
It also helped to have great leadership this season, especially from junior captain Aune, who is the elder statesman on the team.
She had to mold this young group of runners into a team, and the results speak for themselves.
“Taking them under my wing, it’s been fun seeing them grow up,” Aune said. “I was teaching them the ways I learned from previous runners and previous teammates. It’s fun to teach them what I know and watch them learn.
“Honestly, it’s about learning how to be a team runner, and how to grow as a team and family. There’s nothing else to do but talk on a run, so we learn everything about each other.”
Aune is the only runner with state experience, but that was with the Hibbing girls basketball team.
This is a new experience.
“Making it to state is completely unreal,” Aune said. “Making it to state in basketball was a completely different feeling than right now. I was younger, and I didn’t have much to contribute to that team.
“Going from there to being the captain of this state team, it’s an accomplishment. It’s a lifelong accomplishment.”
With 16 teams vying for that state crown, Plese sat his team down and ran a virtual meet with them.
If the Bluejackets could finish in the top half of the field, that would be an accomplishment.
“I told them to enjoy the process, there’s no pressure,” Plese said. “We’re not expecting to bring a title hom this year. Running the virtual meet, places seven through 12 are wide open. If we could be in the top five, that’s a huge season. That is on the table.
“We made it, but that would be the cherry on top. We need to run well and stay loose. We don’t want to overthink this one. This is a building block, a starting point. It’s about going there, staying loose and showing that they belong down there. I can feel the excitement.”
Aune was more succinct in her view of state.
“Looking at realistically, we all want to PR and run our best races,” Aune said. “We’ll see what comes out of that. We may as well give it our all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.