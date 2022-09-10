ibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team was supposed to taste some home cooking today, but a miscommunication will delay the Bluejackets’ home opener.
Cambridge-Isanti drove north last Tuesday, thinking they had a game at Vic Power Field. Unfortunately, the southern Bluejackets were giving the wrong information, so when they arrived, they saw Hibbing/Chisholm practicing.
The two teams scrimmaged, with the intention of still playing today, but the Cambridge-Isanti administration wasn’t going to allow the team to travel north again.
Instead of losing a game on the schedule, Bluejacket coach Jen Forer decided her team would travel south, so the game will be played at 1:30 p.m. in Cambridge.
It was an unfortunate turn of events for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“They thought it was scheduled that day, but it got changed,” Forer said. “Keith (Hibbing athletic director Keith Turner) said they switched AD’s last sumer, and something got lost in translation.
“It’s hard. Now, we have six games on the road before we get to play at home. The boys are getting tired with the late nights. They haven’t had time to rest between games too much. It’s disappointing to lose a home game. We only had six to begin with, and now, it’s five.”
After a 1-0 win over Mesabi East Area on Thursday, that makes the trip a little easier to take.
“I gave them a rest day (Friday),” Forer said. “I felt better about that after a win. They left it all on the field. It was hot and muggy, but they had to work hard.”
And the victory was just what the doctor ordered.
“We needed a quality win just to get back on track,” Forer said. “We haven’t been able to put a whole game together, but against Mesabi East, we put two solid halves together.
“They saw what they’re capable of playing like. The have to continue to work together and communicate. The parts of the game Mesabi East was able to to control the ball is when we stopped talking.”
The Bluejackets also used an attack-first mentality, which is something they must adhere to for the rest of the season.
“We can’t wait for the ball, we have to attack it,” Forer said “That’s going to be important today. They also have to learn how important it is to score first. That’s where our attacking mentality sets it.
“We don’t show mental toughness when we get scored on first. If we score first, that’s when we get the other team on the run. That’s going to be our biggest key to success this year.”
Prior to the scrimmage, Forer didn’t know much about Cambridge-Isanti.
Now, she has something to build upon.
“We played 25 minutes, and we were ahead 2-1,” Forer said. “I can’t put much stock into that, but we were able to see how they set and what kind of offense they like to run, and what formations they like to use.”
Being road warriors this early in the season could come in handy during the latter part of the year.
“This has taken a lot out of them with how hard they’ve worked, but it’s built-in conditioning,” Forer said. “We haven’t had a lot of practice days, but they’re building up their cardio.
“Having games like this, and facing adversity, should help us get stronger as we push toward playoffs.”
