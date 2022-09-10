ibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team was supposed to taste some home cooking today, but a miscommunication will delay the Bluejackets’ home opener.

Cambridge-Isanti drove north last Tuesday, thinking they had a game at Vic Power Field. Unfortunately, the southern Bluejackets were giving the wrong information, so when they arrived, they saw Hibbing/Chisholm practicing.

