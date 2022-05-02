DULUTH — The Hibbing High School softball team scored six runs in the first two innings en route to a 14-4, five-inning, 10-run rule victory over Duluth East at Wade Stadium Field Monday.
Aune Boben was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings of eight-hit ball. She struck out five.
In the first inning, Boben was hit-by-a-pitch, then she stole two bases. Emma Kivela put down a squeeze bunt to score the first run of the inning.
Megan Bussey walked, then Maddie St. George singled. St. George would score the second run of the inning on a Bella Scaia base hit.
In the second, Abigail Sullivan reached on a one-out error, then Jenna Sacco-LaMusga singled. Boben would single home a run. That was followed by a Kivela walk. Bussey forced home a run with base on balls as did St. George.
The Grehounds responded with two runs in the second as Kukluck singled and Johnson doubled. They both scored on a Steven double.
After a scoreless third, Boben led off the fourth with a walk. After a groundout, Bussey singled her home. St. George singled, and Scaia walked. With two out, Ayva Terzich knocked in two runs with a base hit and it was 10-2.
In the fifth, Sacco-LaMusga walked to start the inning, then Boben singled. Kivela knocked in a run with a fielder’s choice ground ball.
Bussey reached on a fielder’s choice, then St. George reached on an error, which scored two runs, making it 14-2.
East made a two-out run to try and stay in the game as Zwak doubled, and Steven singled her home. Bergman hit an RBI double, but Boben got a fly out to end the game.
Boben finished with two hits as did St. George.
Solberg started in the pitchers’ circle for East. She gave up nine hits, struck out two and walked seven.
HHS 240 44 — 14 9 1
DM 020 02 — 4 8 2
Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; Duluth Marshall: Solberg (L) and Zwak; 2B — Zwak, Bergman, Johnson.
