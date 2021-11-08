NORTHFIELD — When the Hibbing High School girls cross country team made it to state for the first time in 26 years, Bluejacket coach James Plese had one goal in mind, finish in the top 10.
Hibbing completed that task as the Bluejackets placed 10th at the State Class AA Meet held Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Hibbing scored 262 points with its five runners, and that was one of the two goals Plese wanted to accomplish.
“The other goal was to run our best races of the season,” Plese said. “That part of the goal didn’t happen, but anytime you’re in the top 10 in the state, that's an accomplishment.
“It was a successful season for us. “We had some mental breakdowns prior to the starting gun going off, but that’s to be expected.”
It’s not surprising because of the atmosphere the state meet provides.
For Hibbing, it was the first time any of them had experienced the meet.
“We tried to prepare them for it, but walking into the state meet is a big deal,” Plese said.
Mileena Sladek led Hibbing with a 27th-place finish in 20:30.01.
She was followed by Jorie Anderson in 53rd (21:06.67), Abigail Theien 56th (21:20.69), Reese Aune 62nd (21:29.24) and Gianna Figueroa 64th (21:32.87).
Audra Murden was 92nd in 22:31.87, and Avery Kukowski was 107th in 23:24.06.
For some of them, they got caught up in the excitement of the meet, which tends to make them run faster than they should, especially at the beginning of the meet.
“We started off too fast, but that’s what happens at state,” Plese said. “It was a fast first mile, and that’s not what we want. We want to run negative splits, then go faster. That energy and excitement of state does that to you.
“You can tell them and tell them and tell them about that, but they have to experience it. That’s how they learn.”
With just under 100 teams in Class AA, placing 10th isn’t so bad.
“They were down on themselves, but we have to keep reminding them of that,” Plese said. “To be the 10th best team in the state, that's a positive step for the program. It’s a great experience.
“In theory, they all return next year. The door was opened this year, and now it’s time for us to kick it in and make this a habit for us. They should all return motivated, and we have an alternate, who will do everything in her power to get back in it. This should be continued growth for us.”
