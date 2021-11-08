NORTHFIELD — Will Floersheim might be the coach of the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team, but he knows where all of the credit goes — to Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes.
The two Titan seniors placed 13th and 15th, respectively, to lead Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin to a fourth-place finish at the State Class A Meet held Saturday at St. Olaf College.
The Titans scored 163 points, only 41 points shy of Nova Classical Academy, which had 122 points for first.
It was a good showing for the Titans, and Floersheim deflects the praise off of himself and onto his runners.
“It was sweet, it really is, but I didn’t do a darn thing,” Floersheim said. “It was the boys. I helped make sure there was a bus to get them there.”
Floersheim couldn’t have asked for two better leaders on the team.
“I know it becomes cliché, but their leadership, everything they did all season, they helped accomplish this,” Floersheim said. “We talked about that for last couple of weeks. They put the mission out there to lead the team.
“Some leaders talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk. Some leaders talk the talk, then go out there and back it up. They did a phenomenal job of leading by example and setting a standard. They taught the guys new to cross country how to race. They did a marvelous job.”
Riley Koran was the third counter for the Titans, placing 33rd in 17:40.53. Ben Plackner was 47th in 17:53.31, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s fifth score came from Levi Danielson, who was 55th in 18:01.96.
Brayden Nielsen was 56th in 18:02.74. Hayden Clow was 87th in 18:54.51.
Floersheim was impressed by the way his younger runners handled the event.
“A lot of the time it’s a blessing and curse to have so many young kids because you don’t know what they’re going to do,” Floersheim said. “They get the jitters by being around that atmosphere.
“Sometimes, they don’t understand the significance of the event, but they went out and ran. It wasn’t too big for them. They embraced the challenge. Our younger guys stepped up so the seniors could go out on top. We continued our tradition. They have a high bar, and they keep meeting it. I don’t know how they do it, but they do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.