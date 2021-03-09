HIBBING — Let the showdown begin.
The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team took care of business Tuesday beating North Shore 7-1 at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, and now, that sets up an Iron Range Conference battle with Virginia Thursday.
Against the the Storm, the line of Conner Willard, Ethan Lund and Joe Allison accounted for 14 total points en route to the victory.
Unlike Monday, when the Bluejackets started slow, this time, Hibbing/Chisholm picked up its play, and took it to North Shore from the opening faceoff.
“Monday, the penalty killed us,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “I liked our first shift (Monday), and I like our first shift today. We still have to be cleaner. We have to play a cleaner period.”
Like against the Rails, the Bluejackets took a penalty just 2:59 into the period, but this time, Hibbing/Chisholm went on the attack.
It culminated with a short-handed goal by Lund at 3:45, and the Bluejackets had a 1-0 lead.
Just under two minutes later, Keeghan Fink stole a clearing pass at the blueline. He skated in and fired a wrist shot past Storm goalie Ryan Bilben and it was 2-0.
In the second period, that’s when Allison, Willard and Lund started heating up.
Allison scored at 5:39, with the assists going to Lund and Willard, then at 5:56, Willard lit the lamp from Lund and Allison.
After that, North Shore took a penalty at 11:29, which the Storm killed off, but they went back in the box at 14:37, and this time, North Shore wasn’t so fortunate.
Lund picked up the power-play goal at 15:54 to make it 5-0.
Rewertz liked the way his team executed with the man advantage even though the Bluejackets only had one goal four attempts.
“I thought we moved the puck well,” Rewertz said. “We’re getting bodies to the front of the net, which are things we weren’t doing at the beginning of the year. We still need to do a better job, but we’re getting traffic to the net.
“We’re moving the puck instead of skating it so much on the power play. That’s the key. You need quick puck movement, and get bodies to the net.”
It’s no coincidence that the second period has been Hibbing/Chisholm’s best period of the season.
The Bluejackets have outscored their opponents by 10 goals during the second 17 minutes of play.
“That’s been our good period,” Rewertz said. “It was no different today. I liked the way we moved pucks and got bodies to the net. We did a lot of good things in that period.”
The one thing Hibbing/Chisholm did was shoot the puck. In past games, the Bluejackets were looking for the pretty play instead of firing shots on net.
This time, Hibbing/Chisholm let those shots rip.
“We did a better job of shooting,” Rewertz said. “The key is taking the right shot and getting pucks to the net when you have people crashing. I thought we did a better job of that today.”
The Bluejackets sent the game into running time at the 31-second mark of the third period when Erick Sanborn scored off a bad angle.
With three games in four days, that allowed Rewertz to clear his bench.
“We were able to play some guys who don’t see as much ice time,” Rewertz said. “We were hoping to get into that situation, and we were able to.The guys played great. The ones who came off of the bench did a nice job, and played good hockey for us.”
That running went by the wayside at the 5:55 mark of the period when Lucas Stadler scored a short-handed goal, but just under one minute later, Allison found the back of the net, from Lund and Willard, to put the game back into running time.
Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Brayden Boyer would make19 saves, but he couldn’t hold on to the shutout.
“He’s played well all year, and it was disappointing to see that,” Rewertz said. “I thought our D took a good angle to the puck. He was coming back to attack the puck with speed, and it went off his stick funny, and came out into the slot.
“The guy buried it. It was unfortunate for him, but he played well today. It would have been nice to see him get that third shutout.”
Bilben had 35 saves.
NS 0 0 1 — 1
HC 2 3 2 — 7
First Period — 1. HC, Ethan Lund, sh, 3:45; 2. HC, Keeghan Fink, 5:04.
Second Period — 3. HC, Joe Allison (Lund, Conner Willard), 5:39; 4. HC, Willard (Lund, Allison), 5:56; 5. HC, Lund (Allison, Willard), pp, 15:54.
Third Period — 6. HC, Erick Sanborn (Willard), :31; 7. NS, Lucas Stadler, sh, 5:55; 8. HC, Allison (Lund, Willard), pp, 6:31.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Riley Bilben 11-11-13—35; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 5-11-3—19.
Penalties — North Shore 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 65
Cambridge-Isanti 61
CAMBRIDGE — Mayson Brown hit for 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Bluejackets beat the Bluejackets in a nip-and-tuck battle Tuesday.
“We showed just enough toughness, both physically and mentally, to get the job,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Cambridge is what we were trying to sell, quick on both offense and defense.
“They took a few threes and came right at us. They felt it was a winnable game. On paper, they don’t look good, but they’re a lot better than they are on paper. They’ve shown a lot of improvement from the beginning of the year.”
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Tre Holmes with 13 and Parker Maki 10.
Kobe Karels led Cambridge-Isanti with 21 points before he fouled out in the second half.
“We had trouble with him,” McDonald said. “He’s skilled. He has some good years ahead of him. We had our hands full. He knocked down some three, and he has the ball skills and quickness to get to the rim.
“He did a nice job of that.”
Jordan Sperl had 11 points for the southern Bluejackets, and Conner Braaten finished with 10.
“We made enough plays, but they made us worry more than we expected,” McDonald said. “When you can get a win over a 4A school, you take it.”
HHS 36 29 — 65
CI 30 31 — 61
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 8, Mayson Brown 28, Jack Grzybowski 4, Tre Holmes 13, Parker Maki 10, Eli Erickson 2.
Cambridge-Isanti: Conner Braaten 10, Colton Skogland 1, Reece Bickford 12, Jordan Sperl 11, Rigo Mork 6, Kobe Karels 21.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 14; Cambridge-Isanti 19; Fouled Out: Karels; Free Throws: Hibbing 7-20; Cambridge-Isanti 3-5; 3-pointers: Brown 5, Holmes 3, Sperl 3, Mork 2, Karels 3.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 65
Chisholm 60
CHISHOLM — Courtney Sajdak had 14 points and Jessa Schroetter 13 as the Tigers beat the Bluestreaks by five on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Lauren Staples and Jillian Sajdak both added 11 points for Cherry.
Chisholm was led by Tresa Baumgard with 18 points. Katie Pearson, Sofie Anderson, Hannah Kne and Jordan Temple all had nine points
CHE 29 36 — 65
CHI 32 28 — 60
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 13, Lauren Staples 11, Courtney Sajdak 14, Danielle Clement 3, Kacie Zganjar 2, Faith Zganjar 2, Elle Ridge 9, Jillian Sajdak 11.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 9, Lola Huhta 6, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannan Kne 9, Jordan Temple 9, Tresa Baumgard 18.
Total Fouls: Cherry NA; Chisholm NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Cherry NA; Chisholm NA; 3-pointers: NA.
