HIBBING — It was David vs. Goliath, and this time, the giant came out on top.
Foley, which is the defending Section 7AA champions, came to Hibbing Friday and took apart Hibbing by the score of 67-3 at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce knew his team was up against a talented Falcon squad, but his wrestlers did what they could do to counteract what Foley brought to the mat.
“We wrestled pretty much what we could,” Pierce said. “I told them before the match what they were getting into. It was David vs. Goliath, but we have to make sure that the people that come here to watch us know we’re going out there to battle and wrestle.
“We’ll learn from every match as long as we’re out there giving it our all. We can look back and see where we need the work and what needs to happen.”
The Bluejackets did get the first win of the match when Christian Jelle beat Wyatt Wall 7-4, but two forfeits going to Cyler Ruhoff and Evan Miller, and pins by Levi Jacobson and Kyler Benson gave Foley the push it needed to finish off the match.
“Christian keeps showing me that he can go,” Pierce said.
Alex Jennisson would win by fall, Cole Rudnitski won a major decision and Logan Thorsten out-dueled David Platt to win 8-7.
Platt fell behind early, then tied it 7-7, before Thorsten used an escape late in the third period to get the win.
“David tried something that got him in trouble,” Pierce said. “Those two have met before, and it was a one-point match. Both teams wanted that match up, and we let it happen.
“David is a champion. He knows how to win. This loss won’t set him back. It’ll make him go harder.”
After that, Mickael Moulzolf won by fall, Alex Vait won a 5-1 decision, Andy Knutson won by fall, Andy Boettcher won a 3-2 decision over Mauricio Fridlund in overtime, Hunter Gorecki won by fall and Elijah Novak won by forfeit.
Nothing the Falcons did took Pierce by surprise, but now, Hibbing has to learn from it and move forward.
“No matter where you go or who you watch, there’s no magical moves,” Pierce said. “Foley doesn’t come in here with anything that we don’t show them. We saw them do cradles, they were tilting us, they were doing dumps.
“We weren’t wide-based enough, getting our hands out and arms out in front. It was us not doing the basic things we normally do.”
All of that is worked on in practice every day of the week.
“We’ve seen everything they did, and we’ve worked on the same stuff they’ve worked on,” Pierce said. “We’d run into a senior on a freshman, just wrestling experience. We might get taken down a time or two, but as long as we battle, it’s the same stuff we’ve worked on.
“To counteract what Foley does, we have to do the things that we know we have to do, like catching arms, stopping the cradle from coming in, moving it across their head, standing up, getting ourselves up, getting our base under us.”
It all boils down to going on the attack and not holding back.
“We have to do our moves first,” Pierce said. “When you’re younger, you get apprehensive. Some of them were apprehensive to take shots, knowing who they were going against.
“We can leave our heads held high on that because we didn’t give. It was a solid match against a much-better opponent.”
Foley 67, Hibbing 3
106 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Wyatt Wall, 7-4; 113 — Cyler Ruhoff, F, won by forfeit; 120 — Levi Jacobson, F, pinned Ethan Roy, 2:48; 126 — Kyler Benson, F, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:08; 132 — Evan Miller, F, won by forfeit; 138 — Alex Jennisson, F, pinned Dominic Cementina, 3:30; 145 — Cole Rudnitski, F, def. Owen Hendrickson, 13-2; 152 — Logan Thorsten, F, def. David Platt, 8-7; 160 — Michael Moulzolf, F, pinned Bryson Larrabee, 3:06; 170 — Alex Vait, F, def. Thomas Hagen, 5-1; 182 — Andy Knutson, F, pinned Jack Bautch, 1:35; 195 — Andy Boettcher, F, def. Mauricio Fridlund, 3-2 OT; 220 — Hunter Gorecki, F, pinned Ian Larrabee, 2:44; 285 — Elijah Novak, F, won by forfeit.
Hibbing 66
PC/H-F
HIBBING — The Bluejackets blitzed the Dragons in the first five matches, jumping out to a 30-0 lead, and Hibbing finished 1-1 at its triangular Friday at the high school gymnasium.
After getting dumped by Foley, the Bluejackets regrouped,
got some better matchups and took it to the Dragons.
“The guys realized we’re still in it,” Pierce said. “These are the things that we do in the wrestling room. That’s what you saw in this match, the things that we do in the room. When the Goliaths come in front of us, we don’t know how to focus enough to finish those matches.”
Some of it is intimidation, but this time, the Bluejackets did the intimidating against Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson.
“We get a little intimidated by some of the Goliaths,” Pierce said. “That’s what’s happening. I focused a lot on that after that last match. We don’t have to be scared of anybody.
“We have to go out and wrestle our stuff. It doesn’t matter who they are. They came out here with more confidence, knowing there was no pressure on them. Everybody focused on doing things right.”
In those first-five matches, Jelle won by fall at 2:57, then after a double forfeit Camron Hartikka won by fall at 5:45. Ethan Roy followed that with a pin at 1:21, then Gabe Martin won by forfeit. Dominic Cementina won by fall at 1:25.
“When you do the technique correctly, it works,” Pierce said.
Owen Hendrickson would win by fall at 3:19, Levi Herr earned a fall at 2:35 and Platt got a pin at 2:48.
Hagen won by forfeit as did Fridlund and Ian Larrabee to end the scoring.
The Dragons’ Gavin Rockstroh would win by fall at 1:30, and Justin Matson won by forfeit.
Hibbing 66, Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 12
106 — Jelle, H, pinned Braxton Peetz, 2:57; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Camron Hartikka, H, pinned Frank Betters, 5:45; 126 — Roy, H, pinned Tristian Johnson, 1:21; 132 — Martin, H, won by forfeit; 138 — Cementina, H, Caleb Cunnien, 1:25; 145 — Hendrickson, H, pinned John Mead, 3:19; 152 — Levi Herr, H, pinned Luke Hirsch, 2:35; 160 — Platt, pinned Timmy Johnson, 2:48; 170 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Gavin Rockstroh, PC/HF, pinned Bautch, 1:30; 195 — Fridlund, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Justin Matson, PC/HF, won by forfeit.
Hibbing 66
Proctor/Hermantown 7
Hibbing 49
N-K/G 13
HIBBING — The Bluejackets continued rolling after their victory over Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson with the victories over the United and the Titans Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
Pierce knew he was getting some forfeit wins against both Proctor/Hermantown and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, but in the matches his team had, they stayed true to form and fought tooth-and-nail to get those wins.
“It was what we expected,” Pierce said. “It was nice working with these two coaches from these teams. We moved things around quite a bit, moving guys up to make things legal, but where we could still get some varsity matches.
“It’s nice when it comes down to that. Everyone benefits from it. Our kids wrestled tough .Both teams put out tough wrestlers against us. We didn’t lose any focus. The kids stayed in focus today. They kept coming. They had that intimidation themselves.”
Against the United, Jelle, Hartikka, Roy, Martin, Herr, Bryson Larrabee, Hagen, Bautch and Fridlund all won by forfeit.
Getting falls were Platt at 1:30, and Ian Larrabee at 1:06.
Robert Laakso and Zak McPhee both won by decision for for Proctor/Hermantown.
Against the Titans, Zander Gouldin, Cementina, Herr, Platt and Hagen all won by forfeit.
Jelle won a 14-2 decision, Hendrickson won by fall at 1:37, Bryson Larrabee won a 6-0 decision and Fridlund won by fall at 2:28.
For the Titans, Brennen Perkovich won a 12-4 decision, John Duffy won by fall at 3:31 and Mason Marx won a 6-0 decision.
Hibbing 66, Proctor/Hermantown 7
106 — Jelle, H, won by forfeit; 113 — Hartikka, H, won by forfeit; 120 — Ethan Roy, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Martin, H, won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Robert Laakso, P/H, def. Cementina, 10-3; 145 — Zak McPhee, P/H, def. Hendrickson, 16-7; 152 — Herr, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, won by forfeit; 170 — Platt, H, pinned Henry Ringdahl, 1:30; 182 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Bautch, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Fridlund, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Austin Wunner, 1:06.
Hibbing 49, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 13
106 — Zander Gouldin, H, won by forfeit; 113 — Jelle, H, def. Hunter Milstead, 14-2; 120 — Brennen Perkovich, NKG, def. Roy, 12-4; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — John Duffey, NKG, pinned Martin, 3:31; 138 — Cementina, H, won by forfeit; 145 — Hendrickson, H, pinned Carter Wilson, 1:37; 152 — Herr, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Platt, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Aiden Duffy, 6-0; 182 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Fridlund, H, pinned Domonick Holcomb, 2:28; 220 — Mason Marx, NKG, def. Ian Larrabee, 6-0; 285 — Double forfeit.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 60
Greenway 25
NASHWAUK — Brent Keranen scored 17 points to lead the Spartans to the home win over the Raiders Friday.
Keegan Warmuth added 16 points, and Jack Lorenz chipped in with 10. With those 10 points Lorenz passed the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Grant Hansen led Greenway with 14 points.
GHS 9 16 — 25
NK 31 29 — 60
Greenway: Weston Smith 1, Grant Hansen 14, JJ Hall 4, Holden Hron 2, Mathies MacKnight 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 6, Daniel Clusiau 5, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 4, Keegan Warmuth 16, Jack Lorenz 10, Brent Keranen 17.
Total Fouls: Greenway 15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 9-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-20; 3-pointers: Hansen.
