GRAND RAPIDS — After pounding out nine hits in a 7-0 victory over Greenway, the Hibbing High School softball team saw their bats go cold against Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Golden Bears scored three first-inning runs and Lydia Delich made those stand up as Eveleth-Gilbert beat the Bluejackets 3-0 at the Iron Range Conference Tournament held Friday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Delich tossed a five-hitter over seven innings, striking out four and walking one as the Golden Bears avenged an earlier 3-2 loss to Hibbing.
Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t commit an error during the game, and that’s what allowed the Bluejackets to win that first meeting.
“She threw well, located her spots and moved her pitches,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Paula Dundas said. “That’s all we can ask her to do. In that first meeting, it was defensive mistakes that gave up the three runs.
“Today, they played perfectly. I couldn’t have asked for a better defense from them.”
The Golden Bears staked Delich to that three-run lead as Anna Westby singled, and took second when Delich reached first on a bunt. Emily Kemp walked to load the bases, but a fielder's choice ground ball forced Westby out at the plate.
Brooklyn Smith was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run, then Alexandria Flannigan walked to force home another run, which ended Hibbing starting pitcher Rylie Forbord’s night.
Taylor Morley greeted relief pitcher Aune Boben with a bloop single and it was 3-0.
“That was huge because it’s always easier to play with a lead,” Dundas said. “Boben is a good pitcher. It was going to be hard to manufacture runs off of her. We took advantage of the other pitcher and got up right away.
“I had an eighth-grader get us a hit off of Boben to get one more run across the plate. That was great.”
Delich did the rest.
She gave up a hit to Emma Kivela in the first inning, then she worked herself out of a jam in the second as Bella Scaia singled, then with two out, Ayva Terzich doubled. Abigail Sullivan walked to load the base, but Delich got a strikeout to end the inning.
Megan Bussey would single in the third, and Kivela would single in the fifth for the Bluejackets’ final hit.
Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl was at a loss for words after the game.
“I have no idea what happened,” Vesledahl said. “They have to be ready to play, and we weren’t ready to play.
“I have no idea what happened because on the bus ride, they were jamming to music and having fun. We laid an egg.”
Boben finished out the game, allowing two hits over 5.2 innings of work. She struck out 12.
Forbord worked just .1 of an inning, giving up one hit. She walked one.
Hibbing 7
Greenway 0
BOVEY — The Bluejackets got to Greenway starting pitcher Miranda Gernander right away and cruised to the seven-run victory.
Hibbing scored three times in the first as Boben led off with a double. She scored on a single by Kivela, who would score on a base hit by Forbord. Forbord would eventually scored on a wild pitch.
In the second, Terzich doubled, and scored on a two-out single by Boben.
“I liked how my offense came out firing, but we have to do that the whole game,” Vesledahl said. “We can’t stop after two innings. We have to go through inning seven.”
After that, the Bluejackets only had one baserunner through the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“They weren’t working the count like they did in the first couple of innings,” Vesledahl said. “I’m proud of them for going up there hacking, but you have to work the count, find your pitch and rip it like they did.”
In the seventh, Hibbing got some breathing room as Rewertz led off with a home run.
“I’m really proud of her,” Vesledahl said. “She made some adjustments in her swing. She wasn’t seeing what she needed to see. I told her that one day I promise you it will come.
“Today was the day.”
With one out, Sullivan reached on an error as did Boben, then Kivela singled to load the bases.
Bussey hit a sacrifice fly, then Forbord singled home a run to make it 7-0.
“It was awesome for us to go and get a little breathing room,” Vesledahl said. “We took a deep breath and closed out the game.”
Boben worked seven innings. She gave up just two hits, while striking out 13. She walked one.
Gernander gave up nine hits in seven innings. She struck out two.
Karley Soboloski had a single, and Jocelyn Mikulich hit a double for the Raiders.
Hibbing 14
Chisholm 1
GRAND RAPIDS — In the third-place game, Hibbing rolled over the Bluestreaks as Forbord struck out eight and allowing three hits, a double by Lola Huhta and singles by Jolene Quirk and Jaicee Koehler.
For Hibbing, Sullivan had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI. Terzich had one hit and one RBI; Rewertz had a double; Scaia had one hit; Kivela had a hit and one RBI; and Boben had a hit. Kendal Gustavsson had one RBI.
Quirk started in the pitchers’ circle. She gave up eight hits.
