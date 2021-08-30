HIBBING — It’s nice to be 1-0, but 2-0 is better.
That’s what the Hibbing High School volleyball team will try and achieve today when they hit the road to Aurora to take in Mesabi East, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Bluejackets were fired up to beat Deer River in three games last week, but again, one game doesn’t make a season.
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson doesn’t mind her teams’ enthusiasm over the first win of the season.
“They are fired up to 1-0, but these girls have a big goal in mind,” Peterson said. “They haven’t said it out loud, but if they keep working hard and work on the cues I give them and stay mentally tough, they have a good shot at achieving that goal.”
One of those cues is more talking on the court.
That has to improve from the Warriors’ contest.
“We definitely have to talk more and communicate,” Peterson said. “We also need to get our sets closer to the net. When it comes down to it, the more reps my setters get, the better they will get.
“It’s making sure my hitters communicate with the setters as to where they want the ball, and more communication as to where they sets should be.”
Those two setters are Zoe Kriske and Julia Flaten. They alternated in that first match.
“That’s working well right now,” Peterson said. “They’re different setters. Zoe is more experienced, but Julia has come a long way. She has to get stronger. Zoe stands out more as a leader, but she’s been playing longer with these girls.
“Julia is coming out of her shell, and she’s a hard worker.”
Peterson also liked the way Kylee Huusko and Bailey Broker played against Deer River.
If all goes well, those two will get most of the kill attempts against the Giants.
“We’ll try to balance out our attack, but it should come mostly from Kylee and Bailey,” Peterson said. “I liked how Kylee mixed it up, hitting down the line and cross court. She was swinging hard.
Bailey swung hard, too, but her timing was a little off. Once she gets her timing down, she’ll hit the ball hard. As a hitter, she doesn’t give up. She goes up and swings even if her timing is off. I like that about her.”
Hitting it hard is something Peterson wants to see, but there’s room for an occasional tip.
“We can tip at the proper times, but I love it when they hit the ball,” Peterson said. “I’d rather have them be aggressive and swing even if it goes out or is hit right into the block.
“That’s much better, but we can tip at appropriate times.”
Peterson isn’t quite sure what to expect from Mesabi East, but she knows what the Giants have had from past experiences against them.
“They will give us a good game,” Peterson said. “They have a nice program, and I know they will be scrappy. It’s making sure our play is clean, and we have to play up to our ability.
“We have a tendency to not play at our level. As long as we keep it clean, we’ll be sitting well.”
