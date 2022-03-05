MINNEAPOLIS — The Section 6A swimmers had a good ending to their seasons at the State Class A Swimming and Diving meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.
Hibbing scored 72 points to place 11th, Mesabi East had 12.5 to place 25th and Rock Ridge had 12 to place 26th.
The Bluejackets’ day started with a 10th-place finish from Aaron Hadrava, Ben Rippinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson with a time of 1:40.83.
“For the first event out, we did well,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “I always worry about how we’ll do from prelims to finals, but we had a good swim and moved up. That put us on the board right away, points-wise.”
Next up was the 50 freestyle where Emerson placed fifth in 21.68. Luke Pocquette of Hibbing moved up to 13th in 22.82.
“He swam faster than in prelims,” Veneziano said. “Luke was consistent with his time again.”
Rock Ridge’s Nate Spiering moved on the start and was disqualified.
“We kinda finished on a positive note,” Rock Ridge coach Dan Boelk said. “That false start in the 50 free for Nate kind of stinks, but yesterday we talked about regrouping and finishing with our heads up in the last relay and we did that.
“We put down a better time like we should have yesterday. That’ll help us get things set up for next year.”
In the 100 freestyle, Emerson swam a 46.97 to place third.
“That’s the highest place finish of his career in multiple swims,” Veneziano said.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Hibbing foursome of Pocquette, Hadrava, Philips and Emerson placed seventh with a time of 1:29.43.
“They stayed consistent with their performances,” Veneziano said. “In all, we picked up six medals and four all-state athletes.”
The Wolverines’ foursome of Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Leif Sundquist and Gabe Aagenes placed 15th in 1:32.19.
Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder improved in the 100 backstroke. He was eighth after the prelims, but he swam a 53.59 to place sixth.
“I think he did great,” Mesabi East coach Terry Layman said. “He got himself in the medal round and then he moved himself up. He proved himself to be one of the best backstrokers ever. Definitely the best backstrokers I’ve ever worked with.
“I’m really proud of our guys that made it. They learned a lot from the experience and gave it their all, and I think they'll be back again next year.”
In the 400 freestyle relay, Spiering, Bodi George, Sundquist and Anthony Hecimovich placed 13th in 3:23.30.
Boelk liked the way his four seniors finished off their seasons.
“They all swam at the state meet which is a nice ending for them, especially on the relays,” Boelk said. “They finished strong.
With a good crew coming back next years, this experience should pay dividends for Rock Ridge.
“It was an eye-opener for them to be ready to step up and be ready to perform,” Boelk said. “It’s a whole different ball game when you come down to the cities. I think we might have gotten out of the big meets with Covid, so that might have played a part in it.
“Every other team had to do that, too, so I’m not using that as an excuse. We’ll be ready for next year.”
International Falls scored four points in the meet, and Grand Rapids only tallied two, but it was a good showing by all of the Section 6A teams.
“I think the northern teams represented themselves pretty well,” Layman said. “Hibbing did great, Rock Ridge did great and we showed up at the right time. Logan did a good job of getting himself on the medal box.”
200 medley relay: 10, Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:40.83
50 freestyle: 5, Emerson, H, 21.68; 13, Luke Poquette, H, 22.82; 16, Nate Spiering, RR, DQ.
100 freestyle: 3, Emerson, H, 46.97.
200 freestyle relay: 7, Hibbing (Poquette, Hadrava, Philips, Emerson), 1:29.43; 15, Rock Ridge (Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Leif Sundquist, Gabe Aagenes), 1:32.19.
100 backstroke: 6T, Logan Schroeder, ME, 53.59.
400 freestyle relay: 13, Rock Ridge (Spiering, Bodi George, Sundquist, Anthony Hecimovich), 3:23.30.
