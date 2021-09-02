DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team won part of the battle for north supremacy by taking down Duluth East by the score of 4-3 Thursday at Longview Courts.
The Bluejackets were able to win two of the singles matches as Megan Bussey downed Isla Pepelnjak 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2, and Claire Rewertz beating CiCi Stender 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
The deciding point came at third singles, where Stender had beaten Rewertz 6-2 in the first set.
Rewertz found something inside herself in set No. 2, winning 6-1, then she carried that momentum into the third set, winning by the identical 6-1 count.
“She wasn’t sharp in that first set,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “She got behind right away. She was talking to herself a little bit. She got out of that mode and was a whole-new player in the second and third sets.
“It was high-quality tennis. She started taking the ball earlier, and she was moving that girl around. She was approaching the net, and her overheads were good. She had crisp first volleys. She played like a first-singles player.”
Bussey had little trouble in her match.
“Megan was all business today,” Conda said. “She played hard with no lapses.”
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Ally Johnson and Erin Holiday 6-0, 7-5; and at No. 3, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch downed Ella McCarthy and Sarah Rectenwald 6-4, 7-5.
“It was nice to get two doubles wins,” Conda said. “Annika and Abigail put on a clinic in that first set, but you know how that goes. When it’s too easy, you think you can hit everything hard.
“They had to fight in the second set to pull it out. Our two ninth-graders, they’re improving every time they step on the court. They’re playing with no fear.”
Duluth East got wins from Annabelle Humphreys over Mercedes Furin 6-3, 6-3, and Gweneth Moe over Bella Vincent 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Teran Dimberio and Ella Johnson beat Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri 6-1, 6-1.
After the East win, the Bluejackets had little trouble beating the Irish.
Sullivan moved to first singles and beat Emily Hopke 6-1, 6-1. Furin beat Kayla Christianson at second singles and won 6-1, 6-4.
Bussey beat Maggie McNeary 6-0, 6-3 at third singles, and Rewertz dropped to four singles and beat Kiara Avenido 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Lundell teamed with Vincent to win 6-0, 6-3 over Hailey Beisel and Lauren Bauer, and Opal Valeri and Rasch beat Riley Prasil and Alex Nordeng 6-2, 6-0.
“We started out fast because we were warm from the East match,” Conda said. “We had some quick sets against them. I made a few switches. We moved Bella to first doubles, and she did a great job there.
“She started hitting the ball and not thinking. That was her first loss at fourth singles. She was shaken up, but she recovered nicely in doubles. Mercedes had a nice win at second singles. She was down 4-3 in the second set, but she was able to close it out.”
The win over Duluth East does give Hibbing a leg up in the northern half of the section.
“It will help, but as it turns out, our Cloquet match on Tuesday is a bigger match for us,” Conda said. “That should help us in the north half, but most of the power is down south.
“They will be fighting over that, but that might help us get a see up here.”
Hibbing 4, Duluth East 3
Singles: No. 1 — Annabelle Humphreys, DE, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Isla Pepelnjak, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. CiCi Stender, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Gweneth Moe, DE, def. Bella Vin cent, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, Ally Johnson-Erin Holiday, 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 — Teran Dimberio-Ella Johnsonm DE, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Ella McCarthy-Sarah Rectenwald, 6-4, 7-5.
Hibbing 6, Rosemount 1
Singles: No. 1 — Sullivan, H, def. Emily Hopke, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Furin, H, def. Kayla Christianson, 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Bussey, H, def. Maggie McNeary, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 — Rewertz, H, def. Kiara Averido, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Lundell-Vincent, H, def. Hailey Beisel-Lauren Bauer, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Riley Johnson-Olivia Bills, R, def. Lola Valeri-Renskers, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Rasch, H, def. Riley Prasil-Alex Nordeng, 6-2, 6-0.
